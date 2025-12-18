Jack White Tears Into 'Vile' Trump After His Disgusting Post About Rob Reiner's Death

Badly timed commercials and annoying, crappy commercials are not where the money is at.

Your product is what the money avoids.

Yet, so many companies keep making these inane advertisements.

And then whine and cry and wonder how they went out of business.

Redditor unfortunatelyalive7 wanted to hear about what things we all refuse to buy because of the advertising, so they asked:

"What is something you’ll never purchase simply because of how much you hate the commercial for it?"

15 Seconds

"Any ad on my phone or in a mobile game that causes me to have to either: press X to close it more than once, automatically opens up the app store, or is longer than 15 seconds."

- midnight_to_midnight

Phone Where Is It GIF by Specks of Dust Giphy

The Mess Up

"I keep getting ads like 'We messed up. We're so sorry. We made this amazing, incredible product, and we put it on sale,' or 'You don't wanna buy this product, it's too awesome," and I will never give those companies a chance."

- Chihuahuapocalypse

'Kinda similar, but I got an ad before the tariffs took effect that was pretty much 'last chance to get at this price before tariffs force us to raise it" for a supposedly American-manufactured product. Planning on raising the price before they even know if they have to or not really irked me."

- hogcranker42

Bad Looping

"Ironically, any ad that repeats itself on any of the streaming platforms. Sure, there’s brand recognition. But now you’ve annoyed the viewer so much that we’re averse to your brand and product."

- HAD7

"I hate ads. But I hate the same ad over and over and over. My wife and I would launch into the start of this car ad that played countless times over a few weeks whenever we watched Hulu. As soon as the show cut to black, we knew what was about to come up!"

- the_vault-technician

AHHHHHH!!!

"Anything that dials up the disgusting eating, crunching noises, or has the actor moaning about how good it is and mumbling with their mouths full. Any soda and that emphasises the performative 'AHHHHHH' after the sip."

- alicat2308

"I love Taco Bell so much, but all of their advertising in recent years is basically just close-up shots of people’s mouths as they’re eating. I f**king hate whoever is making these choices."

- Barfignugen

FOOL

"Not really a purchase, but the ChatGPT ad that has a couple with a dude trying to impress a girl with his cooking... and the song they play is 'Fool' by Perfume Genius. A song that is literally about being cheated on by a partner you trusted and thought you were building a life with. Like, you're allowed to read the lyrics before you pick the music."

- malachiconstant76

Super Common

"Anything from Brand Power. 'Try this super common dish soap!' and it's always a blonde woman with an unnerving voice sounding like she's chewing the TR sound in 'try.'"

- angryaxolotls

Clean Water GIF by Rotary International Giphy

Bad Scents

"Lume because I cannot stand that loud, obnoxious 'as an OBGYN' woman yelling about how she sweats buckets. Or anything she says."

"Whatever that woman with long blonde stringy hair is stapling onto her hair and yells SHUT-UP!'

- Cinnamon2017

"It disgusts me because it’s clearly preying on people who are disproportionately insecure/concerned about their scent, while simultaneously going on, 'society tries to make women feel bad about their smell! :(' as if their commercials don’t exist to create insecurities."

- anonymoussunflower7

Less is more?

"Toilet paper with the bears."

- xx_HotShott_xx

"Especially the one where it shows the teenage bear’s butt with little bits of toilet paper stuck all over it."

"That is just so unnecessarily disgusting."

"But if you remember where they always talked about ‘less is more?' My brother, the plumber, told me they have to do that because if you use too much Charmin, it might clog up your septic tank. I never buy it for that reason, but I also find the commercials ridiculous."

- Radiant-Pomelo-3229

HARDER

"Cadillac had a super douchy commercial where a fat balding middle-aged dude talked about never taking time off and working 'harder' than everyone else so you can buy a plastic shitbox masquerading as a luxury car."

"It's not that I was triggered or offended, I just about had to file an insurance claim because my eyes rolled so hard into the back of my head. It was like what the kids would call 'cringe boomerisms' merged and formed a boomer singularity, and I was being pulled beyond the event horizon. All of this in my living room, without my consent."

"You want me to buy your car? Show me real values."

- GreyhoundOne

Too Sad...

"Probably going to get hate for this, but the St. Jude’s, SPCA, or Humane Society of America. Any of those ones that play the sad music and try to pull at your heartstrings. I swear those commercials are 3 plus minutes, and they always play when I’m listening to music or something on YouTube. They always seem to play right when I’m in the middle of something or walk away, and I can’t skip the ad, so I’m stuck listening to a depressing commercial, and it pisses me off."

- MeatScience1

Unclear

"Liberty Mutual. What a lousy theme! I would also say any medication commercial that does not tell you what it is for. 'Ask your doctor about ZeZeZum.' The woman, seeing this, asks her doctor, who says 'That's for prostate symptoms. Women don't have prostates.'"

- kittendollie13

"Liberty Liberty Liiiberty."

- oNOCo

Repair/Replace

"Safelite. Hate those commercials."

- dosamaam

" Funny coincidence, but Safelite's jingle is short, and I don't find it all that annoying, and it has actually become my earworm dewormer. When I struggle with phrases, jingles, and songs stuck in my head, I sing this one once, and it fixes everything. No clue why, but I'm thankful for it."

"That said, I can't remember the last time I actually watched one of their commercials, and I have no plan on using their service... To me, it's just the tool that clears invasive soundbytes."

- V01DC41T

Extra! Extra!

"Recently: The McPickle sandwich."

"I actually quite like pickles, so I like the idea, but the commercial is people mashing the 'extra pickles' button at McDonald's and showing it on receipts and then being like 'we heard you like pickles...'"

"People aren't hitting the extra pickle button because they want a million pickles on one sandwich. They're pressing it because you're stingy as f**k and don't put enough condiments on your food."

- IJourden

Jared

"Jewelry from Jared Jewelers. 'He went to Jared.' Ugh! Hated those ads. They were the worst leading up to Christmastime."

- OakandIvy_9586

"Yes, all jewelry commercials make everyone think women only want overpriced jewelry, and that s**t sinks into our subconscious as a kid, and we grow up thinking that’s what we should want."

"Also, fragrance commercials at Christmas time."

- Clever-crow

Visualize Video Game GIF by Dr. Donna Thomas Rodgers Giphy

I agree with all of these things.

I can't stand those gaming ads.

They freeze my computer far too often.

And jewelry stores will always have a touch of the outdated going on.

If I can't skip the commercial, I go into the other room until it's over.