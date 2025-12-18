Skip to content

AOC Has Iconic Reaction After She's Asked If She Could Beat JD Vance In 2028 Presidential Election

Jack White Tears Into 'Vile' Trump After His Disgusting Post About Rob Reiner's Death

Jack White; Donald Trump
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After President Trump shared a post that basically blamed Rob Reiner for his own murder, rocker Jack White tore him a new one on Instagram.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 18, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After President Donald Trump shared a post blaming the famed director Rob Reiner for his own murder, White Stripes rocker Jack White condemned his response in a post on Instagram.

Reiner and his wife, photographer Michelle, were murdered in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home Sunday afternoon. Reiner's son, Nick, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents. He faces a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty, according to the Los Angeles district attorney.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday that the couple died by homicide caused by "multiple sharp force injuries." Those facts alone have stunned the nation, and celebrities and politicians alike have reacted with an outpouring of support for Reiner's surviving children.

Trump responded by posting on Truth Social that Reiner had “driven people CRAZY” with his "Trump Derangement Syndrome," referencing the late Reiner's vocal opposition to Trump's policies.

Despite acknowledging that Reiner's murder is "a very sad thing," Trump claimed Reiner was killed "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Instead, he asserted, Reiner's "paranoia" was "reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before."

White, sharing a screenshot of Trump's post about Reiner, wrote:

"Trump you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child. Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much. To use someone's tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin."
"Shame on you trump and anyone who defends this. God bless you Rob Reiner and thank you for what you gave the world. I never even met you and I still stand by you."

You can see his post below.

Many also condemned Trump's remarks.



White recently criticized Trump for "dismantling democracy" after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called him a "has-been loser" for criticizing Trump's "vulgar" Oval Office decor.

White had previously criticized the Oval Office’s new gold decor, which was on display during Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He wrote, in part:

"Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it?"

White, among other things, said Trump "is masquerading as a human being. He's masquerading as a christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy."

He went on to express anger at Trump's "staff of professional liar toadies like Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt [who] have been covering up and masking his fascism as patriotism and fomenting hatred and division in this country on a regular basis."

