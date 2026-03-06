Jenna Bush Hager Fights Back Tears After Savannah Guthrie Visits 'Today' Show Set For First Time Since Mom's Kidnapping

It was an emotional reunion on the set of Today when Savannah Guthrie visited Studio 1A more than a month after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared under circumstances authorities believe may involve kidnapping.

The 54-year-old anchor stopped by NBC’s New York studios Thursday to spend time with colleagues, including Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones. During the fourth hour of the show, Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Bush Hager grew visibly emotional while describing the moment Guthrie returned to the set.

Bush Hager tearfully described Guthrie’s return to Studio 1A:

“Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock in Studio 1A. We got to see her this morning, and in her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew.”

Bush Hager struggled to hold back tears as she spoke about the visit, which came during a difficult period for Guthrie and her family.

The two anchors share a close bond that extends beyond their professional relationship. Bush Hager previously named Guthrie the godmother of her 7-year-old son, Hal Hager, making the reunion particularly meaningful.

She recounted Guthrie’s message about eventually returning to Today:

“She said that she has the intention to return to the show even though it feels like the hardest thing to do. It’s also her home and where she feels so loved. And she is beyond loved here. So we’re happy she’s home. I don’t know when she’s actually returning to the show. But she was here, and that felt so good to get to hug her.”

You can view a video of both hosts’ remarks below:

Guthrie has been a central figure on Today for more than a decade. She has served as co-anchor of the NBC News morning program since July 2012.

Before taking that role, Guthrie joined Today in 2011 as co-host of the 9 a.m. hour alongside Natalie Morales and Al Roker while also serving as NBC News’ chief legal correspondent. She later moved to the main anchor desk after Ann Curry’s departure.

According to People, Guthrie also spoke to the broader Today staff , thanking them for their continued support during the ongoing search for her mother.

She thanked her colleagues and reflected on her faith:

“I wanted you to know that I'm still standing, and I still have hope, and I'm still me. And I don't know what version of me that will be, but it will be. I’m holding onto my faith. I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘where else would I go?’”

The emotional moment reportedly concluded with a group prayer led by Guthrie’s friend and colleague Dylan Dreyer.

Guthrie also confirmed her intention to return to the anchor desk:

“I have every intention of coming back. I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to. You're my family. And, I would like to try.”

Earlier in the week, Guthrie traveled to her mother’s property in Tucson, Arizona, with her sister, Annie Guthrie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. The family visited a tribute that neighbors created near Nancy Guthrie’s mailbox.

You can view Savannah’s post on their visit to the memorial below:

Social media quickly responded to the emotional on-air moment, with many viewers praising Savannah Guthrie’s strength and Jenna Bush Hager’s heartfelt reaction to seeing her colleague again.

You can view the reactions here:

Nancy Guthrie was last seen entering her garage at approximately 9:50 p.m. on January 31. Family members reported her missing at 12:03 p.m. local time on February 1 after she failed to join friends for a virtual church service.

Authorities continue to investigate the disappearance. On February 24, Savannah Guthrie announced that the family was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy’s recovery, while the FBI is offering a separate $100,000 reward.

The family has also donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as the search continues.

Shenielle Jones shared her thoughts on Guthrie’s return:

“I think we just keep it going. We keep loving her, keep our arms around her. And we’re gonna get her back here.”

Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

For now, Guthrie’s colleagues say their focus remains on supporting her as the search for her mother continues.