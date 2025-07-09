Skip to content

Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls X Platform A 'Poison' And 'Theatre' After Social Media Hiatus

Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Speaking About Camp Mystic, Where Mom Laura Was A Counselor

The Today host poignantly spoke after the deadly central Texas floods about how "special" Texas camps are—including Camp Mystic, where her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, was once a counselor.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 09, 2025
Central Texas faced tragedy over the weekend when flash floods overtook the central part of the state, with at least 110 people killed and 160 still missing.

One impacted location was Camp Mystic, a private Christian summer camp for young girls, and 27 of the lost victims were either girls attending or young women counselors at that camp.

Jenna Bush Hager spoke up about Camp Mystic, as her family had strong ties to the state and to the camp.

"My mom was a counselor there, but also, so many of my friends were raised at this camp."
"Texas camps are institutions... where many family members, generations, go. This camp was 100 years old. So grandmothers, mothers, and kids have gone there."
"My mom was a drama counselor there. And many of my friends were there and had their kids there last week."

Bush Hager was emotional when she thought about the impact of the loss of the camp.

"The stories that I heard over the last couple of days were beautiful and heartbreaking."
"Texas has a type of resilience where they're generous people, where people want to reach out and help."
"Texas camps are really special, because... you're thinking about 90-degree weather, no air-conditioning."
"My kids are at a camp in Texas. And my husband said, 'Why are we sending our kids to Texas to camp? It's hot!'"
"And it's because of the love that's there."

She also honored the memory of Richard "Dick" Eastland, who died while attempting to save his campers.

"That family, the Eastland family, is Texas royalty. They raised so many girls."
"And his son, who has passed as well, went to Texas where I went, the University of Texas, and so many of my friends have said that he was their summer father."
"He looked out for his campers. He raised girls to be brave and loving, and his legacy will live on."

“Texas has a type of resilience where they’re generous people, where people want to reach out and help.” Jenna Bush Hager, whose mother, former first lady Laura Bush, was a counselor at Camp Mystic, reacted to the tragic flooding in Texas. In a statement on Camp Mystic’s website as of the morning of July 7, they stated they are grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors.

Bush Hager's father, former President George W. Bush, also issued a statement about the Texas floods.

"On this day of prayer, Laura and I are holding up our fellow Texans who are hurting."
"We are heartbroken by the loss of life and the agony that so many are feeling. Those who have lost their precious children are facing a grief no parents should ever know."
"We know our words cannot help, but we believe the prayers of so many Americans will."

These floods have surely touched all of Texas, particularly families who were directly impacted and families with strong ties to the area and to Camp Mystic.

May the waters dry up quickly and the families find strength and comfort during such a tragic time.

