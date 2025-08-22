Seth Meyers Hilariously Reacts To Headlines About His Dog's Death Noting How Much Andy Samberg Hated Her

Comedian and host of Late Night Seth Meyers recently lost his beloved Italian Greyhound Frisbee, which has prompted tons of loving reminiscences—including about the dog's biggest hater.
Meyers had Frisbee for 14 long years and she was well known to Meyers fans as his beloved sidekick.
So her death inspired an outpouring of condolences and fond memories online.
But no tribute to Frisbee has been quite complete without a mention of her nemesis: Meyers former SNL colleague Andy Samberg.
Meyers and Samberg had a long-running joke (or was it?) about Samberg hating the dog's guts, and the two's rivalry was so prolific that many media stories about her death referenced their beef.
And these references to Samberg's joking disdain for Frisbee seems to have given Meyers a much needed laugh as he grieves his doggo.
Even The New York Times referenced it in their article about Frisbee's passing, which they titled, "Frisbee, Seth Meyers’s Dog and Andy Samberg’s Archenemy, Dies."
In his Instagram Story, Meyers posted a screenshot of the Times' article and how it made him laugh at a difficult time.
@sethmeyers/Instagram
In the post, he wrote:
“Despite being sad about Frisbee’s passing, I can also acknowledge that it’s very funny every headline is about how much Samberg hated her guts.”
The rivalry began back in 2014 when Samberg appeared on Late Night and compared Frisbee to a rat, saying:
“Frisbee is a dog, who to me, looks kinda rat-like. And I lived in New York a long time and I don’t get down on rats.”
Samberg's vendetta against Frisbee quickly became a long-running gag so legendary it's extended beyond just Meyers' and Samberg's friendship.
During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast back in July, for instance, Meyers asked Poehler to tell Samberg Frisbee had died to see his reaction.
Samberg could barely contain his glee, telling Poehler, "don't even play because I'll be so happy." Now poor Frisbee's passing is all too real, but that hasn't stopped the jokes—especially because her death coincided with his recent birthday.
Meyers' Instagram post about Frisbee was full of joking comments about Samberg's hatred of her—and even his possible involvement in her death.
@motelsiren/Instagram
@omgitsjami/Instagram
@mikelakinnison/Instagram
@lillyhasspoken/Instagram
@ahistoryofdogs/Instagram
RIP Frisbee, and make sure Samberg never knows a moment's peace!