Skip to content

An Ad From 1996 Is Going Viral For Eerily Predicting Inflation Prices Today—And It's Truly Depressing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Seth Meyers Hilariously Reacts To Headlines About His Dog's Death Noting How Much Andy Samberg Hated Her

Seth Meyers; Frisbee; Andy Samberg
Noam Galai/Getty Images; @sethmeyers/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+

After Meyers shared that his beloved dog Frisbee had died at the age of 14, he couldn't help but note that a common theme in news headlines was to remark that Frisbee was notoriously hated by Meyers' SNL castmate Andy Samberg.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 22, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Comedian and host of Late Night Seth Meyers recently lost his beloved Italian Greyhound Frisbee, which has prompted tons of loving reminiscences—including about the dog's biggest hater.

Meyers had Frisbee for 14 long years and she was well known to Meyers fans as his beloved sidekick.

So her death inspired an outpouring of condolences and fond memories online.

But no tribute to Frisbee has been quite complete without a mention of her nemesis: Meyers former SNL colleague Andy Samberg.

Meyers and Samberg had a long-running joke (or was it?) about Samberg hating the dog's guts, and the two's rivalry was so prolific that many media stories about her death referenced their beef.

And these references to Samberg's joking disdain for Frisbee seems to have given Meyers a much needed laugh as he grieves his doggo.

Even The New York Times referenced it in their article about Frisbee's passing, which they titled, "Frisbee, Seth Meyers’s Dog and Andy Samberg’s Archenemy, Dies."

In his Instagram Story, Meyers posted a screenshot of the Times' article and how it made him laugh at a difficult time.

@sethmeyers/Instagram

In the post, he wrote:

“Despite being sad about Frisbee’s passing, I can also acknowledge that it’s very funny every headline is about how much Samberg hated her guts.”

The rivalry began back in 2014 when Samberg appeared on Late Night and compared Frisbee to a rat, saying:

“Frisbee is a dog, who to me, looks kinda rat-like. And I lived in New York a long time and I don’t get down on rats.”

Samberg's vendetta against Frisbee quickly became a long-running gag so legendary it's extended beyond just Meyers' and Samberg's friendship.

@goodhangwithamy

With apologies to all dogs featured on this podcast. #sethmeyers #andysamberg #dogs

During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast back in July, for instance, Meyers asked Poehler to tell Samberg Frisbee had died to see his reaction.

Samberg could barely contain his glee, telling Poehler, "don't even play because I'll be so happy." Now poor Frisbee's passing is all too real, but that hasn't stopped the jokes—especially because her death coincided with his recent birthday.

Meyers' Instagram post about Frisbee was full of joking comments about Samberg's hatred of her—and even his possible involvement in her death.

@motelsiren/Instagram

@omgitsjami/Instagram

@mikelakinnison/Instagram

@lillyhasspoken/Instagram

@ahistoryofdogs/Instagram





RIP Frisbee, and make sure Samberg never knows a moment's peace!

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Ted Cruz
Political News

Newsom Hilariously Mocks Ted Cruz For Getting Played Off By Fox Theme Music During Hannity Interview

Donald Trump; Playstation 5 logo
Political News

Gamers Rage After Sony Raises Price Of Playstation Amid Trump's Tariffs

A couple looking into the distance together
Trending

People In Long-Term Relationships Explain The Things No One Tells You About

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from @k_bug68's TikTok video
@k_bug68/TikTok

Grocery Store Employee's Iconically Bad Decorating Job On $30 Cake Has The Internet Cackling

We all make mistakes. Sometimes the best thing we can do is laugh at them.

TikToker @k_bug68 showed herself at the beginning of a TikTok video, appearing clearly amused as she looks down at the camera.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @zarababyz's TikTok video
@zarababyz/TikTok

Little Girl Goes Viral For Her Adorable Way Of Wearing Her Backpack For First Day Of Preschool

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and everyone's social media feeds are full of cute, smiling faces off to their first day of school, more mature faces off to their last first day before college, and every school year in between.

And let's not forget the accessories, including outfits of the day, backpacks and purses, and more!

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @adayinaeats' TikTok video
@adayinaeats/TikTok

Working Mom Gets Emotional After Realizing She's Missing All Her Baby's Major Milestones

Anyone who has raised children or is regularly around children can attest that they truly do grow up so fast.

That's what makes it so hard for new parents to go back to work after having a baby. It's not necessarily balancing the new responsibilities of parenthood with their preexisting responsibilities as a working adult, in an office and at home. It's the fact that they're going to miss out on some of the first moments and milestones with their children, which they can't ever get back.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @heyimgazza's TikTok video
@heyimgazza/TikTok

Guy Sparks Debate After Preventing Seats In Front Of Him From Reclining For Entire 8-Hour Overnight Flight

We can all agree that flying can be long, frustrating, and uncomfortable, and most of us would love to experience a little more comfort when we fly. But preventing other people from seeking comfort likely isn't the way to go about it.

TikToker @heyimgazza was surprised when he witnessed a fellow passenger's questionable behavior and pressed the record button, capturing a man on camera who sat with his arms up for eight hours, hands pressed against the seats in front of him to prevent three passengers from reclining their seats.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fox News; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vance Slammed After Bragging About Condescending Quip He Made To Zelenskyy Before Oval Office Meeting

Another member of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has tried to position themselves as a strongman in the eyes of the press and public, but has failed spectacularly.

Vice President JD Vance tried to play tough guy for Laura Ingraham during a recent Fox News sit down. Vance recounted an anecdote, a moment not captured on camera or recounted by anyone else, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's latest White House visit.

Keep ReadingShow less