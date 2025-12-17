Skip to content
Gay Man Has Iconic Clapback After Impatient Woman Tells Him To 'Hurry Up' At Coffee Shop

Screenshots from @drleephillips' Instagram video
@drleephillips/Instagram

Lee Phillips shared a video on Instagram in which he told a hilarious story about a woman who told him to "hurry up" with his latté order at a coffee shop in Manhattan—and he gave her a master class in pettiness.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 17, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Most of us are in a hurry and have places to be in the morning. The least we can do is grab a little drink that we enjoy on the way.

That was the exact plan that Instagrammer Lee Phillips had in mind when he stopped at his local coffee shop and was waiting in line to place his order.

But when the woman behind him began to berate him for taking too long, he decided to use his coffee order as a teaching opportunity.

Phillips recounted the frustrating incident.

"So picture this: yesterday, I'm in a coffee shop in Manhattan, minding my own business, [and] waiting for my latte like a civilized person."
"And this woman behind me is huffing and puffing, sighing so loud that I thought she was in labor."
"Finally, she taps me and goes, ‘Can you hurry up? Some of us have places to be.’"
"I was like, hell no. I turned around, slowly and dramatically, and told her, ‘Sweetheart, this is a coffee shop, not the 'Hunger Games.' You’ll survive the extra 30 seconds it takes for me to order foam.'"
"She rolls her eyes and goes, 'People like you take forever.'"
"I said. ‘Darling, people like me? We invented brunch. We made lattés a lifestyle, and we can drag this out as long as we want.’"

Then he shared the order he placed to make a point.

"So what did I do? I ordered the most complicated latté imaginable."
"Extra hot, extra caff, double shot, with a splash of almond and a drizzle of caramel, and foam in the shape of a swan."
"I looked at her, dead in the eyes, and I said, ‘Art takes time.’ The barista winked at me."
"The woman stormed out, and I sipped my swan-shaped latté like it was victory champagne."
“Here is the moral of the story. Never rush a gay man for coffee. That’s how wars start.”

You can watch the video here:

Fellow Instagrammers loved Phillips' reaction to being told to rush.

We all have our bad days and feel like the checkout lines are too long and the red lights are too plentiful.

But instead of taking this frustration out on the people around us, we should focus on the things we can control, like how we treat others and what little things we do for ourselves, to make our days better.

