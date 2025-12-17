Skip to content
Walmart Customer Drops Stunning Truth Bomb About The High Cost Of Printer Ink—And Wow

Screenshots from ​@life.styled.withjulie's TikTok video
@life.styled.withjulie/TikTok

TikToker Julie Jensen shared how she discovered that it's actually cheaper to just buy a whole new printer with ink in it at Walmart than it is to buy replacement ink cartridges—and people are shook.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 17, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
It's no secret that prices are rising, from groceries to clothing to basic home necessities. One rising cost that we don't talk about enough, especially with an increased number of people working from home, are office-related supplies.

The undeniable leading culprit? Printer ink cartridges.

Ink cartridges have always been ridiculously expensive to replace, desensitizing people into believe that spending upwards of $30 or $40 on new cartridges is somehow a good deal.

But when TikToker Julie Jensen went to the store and realized what she could buy for less than replacing her cartridges, she knew it was time to speak up.

She went to the store to pick up new cartridges, but instead of the usual $40 she expected to spend, the pack was priced at $79. She found the same cartridges online, priced at $33, but the store was unwilling to price-match.

Then she realized that she could buy her same exact printer, with cartridges included, for $64, saving her almost $15.

So that's exactly what she did.

She wrote in the caption of her video:

"I'm convinced we're living in some alternate universe, because how is this okay?"
"I was so dumbfounded. A whole brand new printer was actually going to save me money?! The math ain't mathin', and the universe ain't universe-in'. I'm still confused."

You can watch the video here:

I’m convinced we’re living in some alternate universe because how is this okay 🤯 I was so dumbfounded. A whole brand new printer was actually going to save me money ?! The math ain’t mathin' and the universe ain’t universe-in. I’m still confused 🤷🏾‍♀️ #whatishappeninginamerica #Walmart #crazywork

Fellow TikTokers were left spiraling over Jensen's discovery.

Others shared tips and jokes as to what to do next with her pair of printers.

Though we live in an increasingly digital world, there are still a lot of good reasons to have a printer at home, whether you work from home or not, and accessible office supplies are a must.

We shouldn't have to buy a new printer and donate the old one every time we need new cartridges, and going to the library or visiting a printing service is not accessible to everyone.

Prices really need to be adjusted so that these supplies can be affordable for the people who need them, and so everyone can print what they need for themselves, their kids, and their workplaces.

