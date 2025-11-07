Skip to content

AOC Reveals Why She Thinks MTG Is Actually On A 'Revenge Tour' Against Her Fellow Republicans

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Brutally Fact-Checked After Boasting That Walmart's 'Thanksgiving Dinner' Is Cheaper Than Last Year

Donald Trump; Screenshot of WalMart's 2025 Thanksgiving meal
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; WalMart

After Trump bragged that Walmart's 'Thanksgiving Dinner' pack is 25% cheaper than in 2024, people were quick to remind him there's a very good reason for that.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 07, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After Tuesday's election results, which saw Zohran Mamdani soar to election as New York City's next mayor on a campaign message laser-focused on affordability, Trump spoke with reporters and tried to make the case that Republicans are way better on the issue of affordability than Demcorats are.

Case in point, according to Trump: Walmart's 2025 "Thanksgiving Dinner" pack, which Trump boasted is 25% cheaper than in 2024.

Trump told reporters:

"Our energy costs are way down. Our groceries are way down. Everything is way down. And the press doesn't report it."

"The press reports whatever the con-people... You know, I call the Democrats conmen and women. They make up numbers but when you look at a 25% reduction in costs between [former President Joe Biden] and me, meaning this administration, that's a tremendous number."

"It's the biggest reduction in costs in the history of that chart or whatever that thing is they do. They do a synopsis of everything. They cover every element of Thanksgiving meals. 25 percent down. I don't want to hear a thing about the affordability because right now we're much less."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

A message he repeated on Truth Social.

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Except there's one major problem with Trump's comparison here. As an X Community note brutally made clear on a post from Trump's Rapid Response X account, the 2025 meal pack contains just 15 items while the 2024 pack contained 21. And the items in this year's dinner are cheaper options.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale—no stranger to debunking Trump's many false claims—made the same point in his own fact check of Trump's boast.

He points out in his write-up that "the price of Walmart’s Thanksgiving basket is an especially poor proxy" by which to measure U.S. inflation "because the composition of the basket changes every Thanksgiving":

"Last year’s basket had a pre-made pecan pie as well as ingredients to make a pumpkin pie, the Walmart website shows; this year’s basket does not include the pecan pie. Last year’s basket had both russet potatoes and sweet potatoes; this year’s basket does not include the sweet potatoes. Last year’s basket had two cans of cream of mushroom soup; this year’s basket has one can."
"This year’s basket also omits some other items included in last year’s basket, including miniature marshmallows, corn muffin mix, fresh onions and fresh celery stalks, and it includes fresh cranberries instead of slightly more expensive cranberry sauce."
"It’s not all subtraction. This year’s basket adds an extra can of green beans and some items that last year’s basket didn’t have, such as a pre-made stuffing mix, fresh carrots, and three boxes of macaroni and cheese. It also includes a (13.5-pound) Butterball turkey; no brand was specified for the (10-to-16-pound) turkey in the promotion last year."

Moreover, grocery prices are up:

"As of the most recent Consumer Price Index figures, for September, average grocery prices were about 2.7% higher than they were a year prior and about 1.4% higher than they were in January, the month Trump returned to office. Average grocery prices rose 0.3% from August to September after a 0.6% increase from July to August, which was the biggest month-to-month jump in three years."
"Trump has falsely claimed that beef is the only grocery product whose price has increased. In fact, the Consumer Price Index shows dozens of other grocery products have also become more expensive over the last year and since January."

Many have rejected Trump's claims—designed as they are to mislead people struggling with affordability and hunger right before one of the biggest American holidays.




Trump spent months during last year's presidential campaign saying that he would lower grocery prices.

In fact, he said in remarks to Meet the Press host Kristen Welker shortly after winning that "when you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that," adding "we're going to bring those prices way down."

But it's also worth noting that shortly after he said that, he admitted to Time magazine that it's "very hard" to actually lower grocery prices.

Trump stated that one of the key issues Democrats and particularly his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, failed to grasp about the American people is that "they want to be able to buy groceries at a reasonable price and not have to turn off their heat in order to buy two apples."

However, when pressed on whether he could lower grocery costs once in office, Trump acknowledged that he couldn't simply wave a wand to make it happen, even though many of his supporters backed him based on his promises to reduce the cost of living.

Latest News

Screenshots from @gianna.wulff's TikTok video
Trending

Influencer Reveals How 'Narcissist Mom' Upstaged Her Gender Reveal With A 'Prank'—And Yikes

Screenshot of George Santos; Zohran Mamdani
Political News

George Santos Announced He's Leaving New York After Mamdani's Win—And The Responses Are Brutal

Screenshot of man collapsing and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. preparing to walk out
Political News

RFK Jr. Dragged For Bolting Out Of Oval Office The Moment A Man Collapsed During Press Briefing

Person in a hospital bed
Trending

Times People Saw Someone Almost Die Due To Their Own Actions

More from News/political-news

Close-up, mid-section shot of an unidentifiable male doctor's body. In his right hand he holds a red stethoscope.
Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Cancer Patients Explain Which Symptoms Ultimately Led Them To See A Doctor

Cancer has taken far too many lives and affected far too many people.

Where is a cure?

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Hilariously Trolls Trump's Bizarre New Golden Sign Spotted Outside The Oval Office

Donald Trump is known for his gaudy taste in decor and the White House's recently posted sign that features the words “The Oval Office” in golden script next to an exterior door near the Rose Garden is no exception.

The text appears to be printed on paper taped to the wall, and Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time trolling the new sign with a little "Live, Laugh, Love" flair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up shot of the number 30 painted on asphalt.
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

People Over 30 Share Their Biggest Regrets In Life

Life goes by in a flash.

When we're young, we tend to laugh off that statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael Adams
Michael Adams/Facebook

Kentucky Secretary Of State Issues Hilarious Reminder After Citizens Sound The Alarm About Polls Being Closed

Kentucky voters were up in arms after discovering polls were closed on election day—until Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, explained why.

It turns out you can't vote when there's no election in your state.

Keep ReadingShow less
The entrance of the Louvre Pyramid, two weeks after a robbery at the Louvre in Paris, France, November 3, 2025.
NurPhoto/GettyImages

The Louvre's Incredibly Simple Video Surveillance Password Has The Internet In Disbelief

The world’s most famous museum—once the guardian of France’s looted treasures—apparently guarded itself with a password that could’ve been guessed… by a toddler.

On October 19, in broad daylight, the Louvre in Paris was hit by a group of bandits in an eight-minute spree worth $102 million. At around 10 a.m., four men in yellow vests and motorcycle helmets rolled up in a stolen cherry picker.

Keep ReadingShow less