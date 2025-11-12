Skip to content

Trump Just Bragged That Everything In The Oval Office Is 'Real Gold'—And Even Laura Ingraham Isn't Buying It

Trump's Truth Social Platform Has A New AI Tool—And Trump's Not Gonna Like What It Has To Say

Truth Social logo; Donald Trump
Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Truth Social, President Trump's conservative social media platform, just rolled out a new "Truth Search AI" tool—and its answers to questions about Trump's controversies are actually truthful, much to MAGA's dismay.

By Alan HerreraNov 12, 2025
President Donald Trump regularly uses his social media platform Truth Social to attack his opponents and lie profusely, but the site's new "Truth Search AI" tool is unlikely to win his favor because it actually—get this—tells the truth about him and his policies.

A test conducted by the center-right news and commentary site The Bulwark found that the tool, which Truth Social debuted shortly after Trump signed an executive order to counter the use of “Woke AI” in the federal government, actually tells the truth about everything from his widely unpopular tariffs to the 2020 election results.

When asked whether tariffs "cost the American people money," the tool responded:

“Yes. Tariffs are taxes on imports that U.S. importers pay and largely pass on through higher prices, so the costs are borne mainly by American businesses and consumers.”

On whether Trump lied about the 2020 election being "rigged" or "stolen":

"Yes. Courts, Trump’s own advisers, and official investigations found no evidence that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ or ‘stolen,’ despite his repeated claims.”

On whether Trump bears responsibility for his supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021:

"Yes. Multiple official and contemporaneous records attribute the January 6, 2021, Capitol breach to a pro‑Trump crowd mobilized around his false election‑fraud claims and pressure campaign to stop certification.”

As for how many wars Trump has put a stop to since taking office:

"None. There is no verified instance of President Trump formally ending a war since taking office in January 2025.”

And let's not forget grocery prices, which Trump has insisted are going down despite all evidence to the contrary:

“Short answer: No. As of 2025, grocery prices have not fallen since Jan. 20, 2025; they have continued to rise modestly on net.”

Truth Search AI's answers went viral after they were shared to social media by Bulwark journalist Sam Stein.

Truth Search AI's responses to questions asked by The Bulwark The Bulwark

When one social media user asked Truth Search AI whether Truth Social is "actually successful," the tool replied:

"By standard business and user metrics, Truth Social has not been successful; it is small and unprofitable, though its parent company's stock has at a times commanded a high market valuation driven by speculation and politics."

Answer to question about Truth Social's success Truth Search AI

How inconvenient for social media's biggest liar.

Trump was mocked profusely.



Truth Search AI's truth-telling is not dissimilar to Grok's—billionaire Elon Musk's own chatbot previously determined that Musk is a "significant spreader" of misinformation.

Grok's response came after a report by the non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate showed that Musk’s false or misleading statements about the presidential election garnered 2 billion views on X by November 2024.

In fact, election and misinformation experts added that the platform is playing a pivotal role in facilitating the spread of misinformation regarding key battleground states likely to influence the presidential race's outcome.

The AI, when prompted about Musk’s role, responded:

“Elon Musk has been involved in spreading misinformation on several occasions through his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), which he owns and where he has a significant following.”

It then detailed its response in five categories: election misinformation, general misinformation, “platform’s role,” public and legal scrutiny, and impact. It noted that Musk has promoted misleading claims about the U.S. election and “health issues like COVID-19,” and has overseen a shift from “traditional content moderation” to Community Notes, a feature “criticized for its effectiveness.”

"The collective evidence from news analyses, research reports, and social media posts," Grok concluded, "indicates that Elon Musk has indeed been a significant spreader of misinformation, impacting potentially billions of people through his platform and personal influence."

