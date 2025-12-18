Skip to content

AOC Has Iconic Reaction After She's Asked If She Could Beat JD Vance In 2028 Presidential Election

Gavin Newsom Says What We're All Thinking After Trump's Boastful Primetime Speech

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After Trump's rambling primetime address to the nation on Wednesday night, California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled him hard on social media.

By Alan HerreraDec 18, 2025
California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump on social media following Trump's primetime address to the nation on Wednesday night, during which he boasted of his accomplishments and blamed former President Joe Biden for the ongoing affordability crisis that has stretched Americans thin.

Trump, who rambled for more than 15 minutes, claimed he "inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it," and aired complaints about what he called migrant “invasions,” violent crime, and transgender rights. Throughout the speech he cast blame on Biden, past trade agreements, immigrants, and what he characterized as a deeply corrupt system.

Newsom, not impressed, wrote:

"This could have been an email."

You can see his post below.

He also highlighted Trump's narcissism, describing the speech as follows:

“Trump tonight: Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me Me [etc.]”

You can see his post below.

Trump recently made headlines for having derogatory plaques installed beneath presidential portraits featured in the White House's "Presidential Walk of Fame," and Newsom mocked him by posting an AI-generated picture of a plaque "written" by him in which he describes Trump as "NO LONGER 'HOT.'"

The image bashes Trump's obsession with himself and Newsom, who has written posts in a manner not unlike the one Trump employs on Truth Social, casting Trump as jealous because "ALL THE TELEVISION CAMERAS ARE ON ME, AMERICA'S FAVORITE GOVERNOR."

You can see Newsom's post and the image below.

AI-generated image of Trump plaque @GovPressOffice/X

Others concurred.



As to be expected from Trump's speeches, policy specifics were sparse.

Among the few concrete announcements, Trump said his administration would distribute a so-called “warrior dividend” of $1,776 to roughly 1.45 million U.S. service members within the coming week.

He also endorsed a Republican plan to send direct cash payments to Americans to help cover health insurance costs, rather than continuing subsidies under the Affordable Care Act—a proposal that, so far, lacks sufficient support in Congress.

Much like Newsom, none of us are holding our breath.

