Alex Jones On The Verge Of Tears In Rant About 'Horrifying' Trump Administration—And No One Has Any Sympathy

Nicole Kidman Reveals She Did That Much-Memed AMC Ad For Free—And Fans Are Stunned

The Oscar winner revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she actually did that viral AMC ad for free to help movie theaters during the pandemic.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 04, 2026
Four years ago, Practical Magic's Nicole Kidman and a team of producers came together to create a commercial, celebrating community and the movie theatre experience.

While the team wasn't sure if the commercial would be meaningful during the pandemic, it became a cultural phenomenon, resulting in memes, a dedicated SNL skit, and expectations from moviegoers to see the commercial every time they see a new movie at AMC.

In case you missed it, the original AMC commercial is here:

With Practical Magic 2 set to launch later in 2026, Kidman has been touring to talk about the new movie, the cultural impact of the original, and other cultural phenomena she's been involved in over the years.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kidman reflected on what a special project the commercial was for her, since it was a group effort from a team of creatives who wanted to make a difference during the pandemic.

But the gesture was made even more special by the fact that the team volunteered their time to do it.

While on The Tonight Show, Kidman reflected on the experience:

"The weirdest thing about that was, it shows you when something… I had no idea that thing was going to work, and we did it out of the purest of intentions."
“It was during [the pandemic] when we did it, and the crew that I was working with on 'Being the Ricardos,' I said, ‘Would you guys be willing to do this?’"
"[I] called in all these favors, we did it for nothing, and then it went off. Thank you, and thank you for supporting cinemas!”

Fans loved the inside information about the commercial that's still going strong.







You can watch Kidman's full conversation with Jimmy Fallon here:

Though it's "just" an ad, the AMC commercial was magical, especially given its parallels with Kidman's character in Practical Magic and its timing with the pandemic.

During a time when we were home, isolated, and mourning our third spaces, it was great to anticipate the reopening of movie theaters and reconnecting with fellow movie lovers.

