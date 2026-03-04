Ryan Gosling's Reaction To Being Interviewed By Journalist Who Is Stranded In The Desert Is All Of Us

Skip to content

Lindsey Graham Dragged After Epic Freudian Slip About How The World Views Trump

Actor Ryan Gosling couldn't hide his concern after realizing reporter Jake Hamilton was interviewing him while he was literally stranded in the desert.

By Peter KarlebyMar 04, 2026
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
Celebrities get interviewed from all kinds of places, but the side of the road in a desert? That's not typically one of them.

But for a recent sit-down with Ryan Gosling, that's exactly where Good Day Chicago reporter Jake Hamilton ended up asking his questions. From the side of the road, no less.

And while he valiantly played it off, Gosling couldn't help but notice in the most hilarious way possible.

It turns out, Hamilton's transportation had broken down on a highway near the Grand Canyon, and Gosling's reaction was priceless.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Really, Hamilton did what any of us would probably do if their car had broken down in the desert just moments before they'd been granted access to a press junket for one of the biggest movie stars on earth.

Get on the curb, make sure you have phone signal, and dial-in!

And that's precisely what Hamilton did from down a dusty, rugged embankment the side of the Arizona highway, launching into his questions about Gosling's new film Project Hail Mary as his girlfriend Iris filmed him with his phone.

But Hamilton only got through his greeting before Gosling could not help but address the elephant in the room.

After Hamilton said "how are you," Gosling deadpanned:

"Are you in a volcano?"

Hamilton then explained the situation, telling Gosling he'd do anything to not miss an appointment with him. And Gosling was all about it for a minute or two!

He told Hamilton:

"This is amazing. I don’t want you to be stranded, but the production value on this… Do you technically need a permit to shoot there? It’s like you’re doing a Western!”

Hamilton tried to steer the conversation back to Gosling's movie, but the star couldn't focus until he knew if Hamilton and his girlfriend were safety—again, in the most hilarious way possible.

"Do you have help on the way?..."
"First things first, do you have water? Are you staying hydrated?...”
"You’re sure you have enough water for everyone? Because that could get ugly.”

They did eventually get back to Gosling's film. But not for long. Gosling simply could not let the situation go!

“I am worried about your hydration. You got a power bar?...”
“Do you guys have a blanket if it gets cold?...”
“I definitely want to hear that you got out of this...”

Hamilton clip of the hilarious interaction instantly went viral for obvious reasons, and fans could not get enough of Gosling's hilarious concern.








Thankfully, Hamilton, his girlfriend and the rest of the people stranded with them did eventually make it out of the desert to safety. And they have the most iconic celebrity interview in history as a memento.

