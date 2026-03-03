Ilhan Omar Claps Back Hard After Nancy Mace Tries To Insult Her With Bizarre Post Following Iran Attack

Skip to content

Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 03, 2026
Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar clapped back at South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace after Mace attempted to insult her and Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib after President Donald Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning that killed Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Omar and Tlaib were the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Both have faced repeated attacks from members of the Republican Party tied to their religion, including being labeled part of the so-called “Jihad Squad,” a term suggesting they are sympathetic to extremism or seek to impose Islamist rule in the United States.

After news outlets and Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei had been killed in the offensive, Mace took to X to share a mocking "thoughts and prayers" post paired with a Fox News graphic announcing Khamenei's death:

"My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers."

You can see her post below.

Afterward, Omar responded with the following:

"I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice, Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us. Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk. I pray in his holy month you find peace and respect for your self."

You can see her post below.

Omar's post referenced a damning New York Magazine profile that revealed the erratic Mace runs a dysfunctional office and has created a hostile work environment.

Mace also likes to drink a fair amount and one unnamed ex-staffer said she would make her “poor scheduler” go out and buy bottles of tequila at 2 a.m. During her first term in office, Mace would also “command” staffers to “bring her liquor after midnight to keep parties going at her home.”

Of Mace's drinking and marijuana usage, one staffer said:

“She would definitely do it excessively. And again, not to say that most members don’t or most staff don’t, but it got to the point where it was an issue.”

People immediately got what Omar was putting down—and criticized Mace themselves.


Omar and Tlaib have faced more attacks from Republicans in the days since Trump's State of the Union address, in which he justified a potential conflict with Iran just days before ordering the strikes.

Trump later lashed out on his Truth Social account, calling Omar and Tlaib “lunatics” and suggesting they should be deported after the two Democrats heckled him during his address in the House chamber.

Omar said Trump should be “ashamed,” while Tlaib called him a liar; both shouted that he had “killed Americans” through his immigration policies. In response, Trump threatened to send Omar, who was born in Somalia, and Tlaib, born in Detroit, back to their supposed places of origin.

