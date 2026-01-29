Trump Slammed After Suggesting Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar Staged Her Syringe Attack

President Donald Trump was criticized after he suggested that Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar "probably had herself sprayed" during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis on Tuesday after a man was tackled and arrested after spraying the lawmaker with apple cider vinegar during a town hall.
Anthony Kazmierczak, the man arrested in connection with the attack, has been charged in federal court with forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding, and intimidating Omar.
After the attack, Kazmierczak allegedly said, “She’s not resigning. You’re splitting Minnesotans apart,” according to an affidavit. Court documents also state that Kazmierczak told a close associate several years ago that “somebody should kill” Omar.
Omar struck a defiant tone after the attack, saying:
"I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win."
"Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."
But Trump stated without evidence that Omar staged the incident, telling ABC News:
“I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”
When asked if he had seen the video of the incident, he replied:
“I haven’t seen it. No, no. I hope I don’t have to bother.”
These remarks were quickly regurgitated by pro-Trump social media accounts—stunning when you consider that many supporters swallow Trump's narrative surrounding his July 2024 assassination attempt.
Trump reportedly sustained an ear injury that healed quickly, yet the Secret Service allowed him to raise his fist and be photographed in front of the American flag moments after an assassin fired shots into his rally—actions the far right has largely overlooked.
Many have condemned Trump's remarks.
Omar told reporters that whenever Trump "has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket," words that resonated once more details emerged about Kazmierczak's criminal history and online posts supportive of Trump.In social media posts, Kazmierczak criticized former President Joe Biden and referred to Democrats as “angry” and “liars.” He also
said that Trump “wants the U.S. to be stronger and more prosperous” and to “stop other countries from stealing from us.”
A comprehensive examination of this phenomenon published by TIME in 2022 revealed that throughout the United States, there has been a significant increase in harassment, attacks, and violent threats directed at civic and public officials, as well as their families. As such, the country continues to confront a widespread threat of politically motivated violence.
The publication also included a sobering statistic, pointing out that just in 2021 alone "there were more than 9,600 recorded threats against members of Congress—a nearly tenfold increase from 2016, as reported by Capitol Police records."