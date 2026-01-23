Outrage After Video Captures ICE Pepper-Spraying Protester Directly In The Face While He's Pinned Down

Thankfully, as we as a society continue to evolve, many formerly macho, misogynistic men have indeed begun to learn the error of their ways.

And often grimace when they see younger men making the same poor decisions they did in their younger days.

Redditor optimum_wiz was curious to learn about the biggest mistakes men constantly see younger men making, leading them to ask:

"Men of Reddit, what’s a mistake you see younger men making repeatedly?"

Space Is The Greatest Gift To Give Anyone

"Some people aren't worth it, no matter how much they mean to you."

"Also if someone makes it clear that they want nothing to do with you, just leave em alone."- Training_Teach_1018

Your Body Is Your Temple

"Take care of your bodies."

"I don't mean just exercise, but get injuries checked."

"Wear a helmet."

"Maybe don't try the first backflip of your life off the hood of your car while 8 beers deep."

"Stuff like that."

"This isn't necessarily just men, but we do seem to be the dumbest ones in this regard."

"I was guilty as hell and am now paying the price."

"I was an athlete raised to just walk it off."

"Now I'm in my 40s with joints that sound like Rice Krispies and lingering effects of multiple concussions in my 20s."-Infinite_Ground1395

Know Your Limits

"Ego lifting at the gym!"

"You’re gonna tear something, and then you won’t be able to lift at all."

"Lower the weight, get the form right, and I swear on everything that is holy you WILL be lifting heavier in no time."- throwawaytomyalt

A Penny Saved...

"Not putting away anything for retirement."- monogram-is-king

Big Money... Not Ususally...



"Sports betting…"

"There is a big rise in male college students getting help for gambling addiction and filing for bankruptcy."

"The Economist has a new article this week about this trending issue."- PoliNerdy

Yours Is The Only Opinion That Matters

"Placing too much value in what other people think."- SobahJam

The Future Can Wait, Think About Now



"Buy 3/4 ton or 1 ton trucks for 'work' for 40,000 or more dollars at 12 percent interest 'to help build credit'."

"Completely unnecessary and shoots them in the foot big time."- Frosty-Sand-8458

You Are Never Too Old To Stop Learning



"Not finding good mentors."

"Older good men want to help younger men be better."

"All they have to do is ask and not do stupid stuff."- grandpapuppyboy

Ultimately, It's Up To You...

"Every man who refuses to confront himself will become a slave to the projection of others."- TecN9ne

The Internet Can't Solve Everything

"They take advice from and become influenced by Redditors instead of thinking for themselves or surrounding themselves with real people you respect."- No_Fortune_3787

USE PROTECTION! Plain and Simple

"Honest truth to God?"

"Having sex without condoms and treating the girls like they are sex toys."

"Then fast forward 40y they pay for kids they never wanted, with a person that never liked."

"And end up alone because they don’t know how to treat women."

"Tale old as time."- kirloi8

Not All Trends Are Worth Joining...



"That goddamn broccoli head haircut."- dottmatrix

Worthwhile Daily Reminders

"She’s probably not the one."

"Babies are expensive."

"Be clever and disciplined."

"Gossips gossip about you."

"Develop strong morals that you will fight for."

"Nothing gets easier you just get more resilient."

"Know the laws that apply to you and your rights."

"Fix things yourself and collect and maintain tools."

"Don’t be a d*ck."

"Don’t ask if someone needs help just help."

"Give your donations directly to the poor person."

"Watch your mouth."- Egg-of-the-Vulture

Instant, But In No Way Eternal



"Instant gratification is plaguing my generation."

"I'm Gen Z, and I think everything wrong with everyone who's not satisfied with where they're at in their life is just due to some sort of instant gratification, whether it's video games, drugs, alcohol, or other ways to instantly gratify oneself."- Cultural-Antelope-86

When In Doubt, Hire A Mechanic



"Jacking the car up, then attempting to loosen lug nuts."- lovatone

Any man who claims he never made a mistake in his youth is almost guaranteed to be lying.

Nor should they feel any shame about it.

After all, we learn from making mistakes like these, and hopefully mature as a result.