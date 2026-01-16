Karoline Leavitt Gets Awkward Reminder After Complaining That Protesters Are Flashing Their Middle Fingers At ICE

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she attempted to criticize "left-wing agitators" in Minneapolis for giving ICE vehicles the middle finger—only to be reminded of how President Donald Trump reacted to a critic just days ago.
Leavitt seized on images from protests in Minneapolis—including photos of vandalized vehicles bearing graffiti like “F**k ICE”— to criticize demonstrations against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions, arguing they reflected unacceptable rhetoric and disorder.
Leavitt, who has for days made excuses for an ICE agent's killing of Renee Nicole Good, said:
"If you look at some of the images out of Minneapolis last night, look at this vehicle. Look at what it says: 'Eff ICE.' You have these individuals who are putting their middle finger, proudly so, at the camera."
"Another ICE vehicle that was vandalized last night by these left-wing agitators. People don't do this without encouragement from people in power who make them feel like it's okay."
You can hear what Leavitt said in the video below.
But of course, as Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko pointed out, we're all wondering:
"Didn’t Donald Trump give his middle finger to a UAW union worker 48 hours ago?"
Indeed.
TJ Sabula, a United Auto Workers Local 600 line worker at a Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, was suspended after he heckled Trump, calling him a "pedophile protector" during Trump's appearance there on Tuesday.
Video of the incident shows Trump mouthing "F**k you" before flipping Sabula off after Sabula heckled Trump over his obstruction of the release of the files related to the late financier, sex trafficker, and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Sabula, who identifies as politically independent, said he has never voted for Trump but has backed other Republicans. He estimated he was about 60 feet from Trump on Tuesday and said the president could hear him “very, very, very clearly.”
Two GoFundMe campaigns started after Sabula was suspended from his job have now raised more than $800,000.
You can see footage of the incident below.
Leavitt was swiftly called out for her hypocrisy.
You might want to clean up your own house first, Karoline.