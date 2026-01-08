Skip to content

Tech Companies Spark Backlash After Adding Nicotine Pouch Vending Machines As Office 'Perk'

Kyle Rittenhouse Blasted Over Sociopathic Post Following ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

Kyle Rittenhouse
Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted after murdering two Black Lives Matter protesters and injuring a third in 2020, offered to travel to Minnesota following ICE's fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 08, 2026
Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse sparked outrage after he offered to travel to Minnesota following ICE's fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back against this narrative considering witnesses described seeing Good in the vehicle trying to flee officers when she was shot.

Good's killing has sparked massive protests in Minneapolis in light of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's claim that ICE agents were attempting to remove an ICE vehicle that had gotten stuck in the snow, alleging that "a mob of agitators that were harassing them all day began blocking them in."

Then in came Rittenhouse with this sociopathic take:

"After thinking about it, should I travel across the state line to Minnesota?"

The last time Rittenhouse traveled to protests things turned deadly.

Rittenhouse has remained a darling among the right since he was acquitted of all charges relating to the August 2020 fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during the Kenosha unrest, which took place after police officers shot and partially paralyzed Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree crimes which legal pundits cite as the only reason he was acquitted as the evidence left reasonable doubt on the requirements for a first-degree conviction. Had Rittenhouse been charged with 2nd degree homicide or manslaughter, they surmise he would have been found guilty.

Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse—whose sobbing on the stand inspired a flurry of memes—has cashed in on his notoriety by appearing at far-right events, fundraising for a host of pet projects that have gone nowhere including a "Media Accountability Project" aimed at suing everyone who called him a murderer.

He also recently got married and shared pictures of himself and his bride that included one showing her beaming next to him and toting a rifle.

Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Portland Avenue near East 34th Street in the Central neighborhood of Minneapolis—just a mile away from where George Floyd was killed in 2020.

Good’s killing prompted hundreds of protesters to gather at the scene, a crowd that swelled into the thousands later in the day. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and pepper spray against demonstrators outside a federal building. By Thursday morning, protesters had blocked investigators from accessing the site of the shooting.

