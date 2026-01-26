Skip to content

A 'Vanity Fair' Astrology Article From 2006 Is Going Viral For Accurately Predicting What's Happening In The U.S. Today

Vance Urges Minnesotans To Help ICE 'Find A Sex Offender'—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

Vice President JD Vance
Photo by Jim Watson - Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance urged people in Minneapolis to cooperate with ICE and Border Patrol officers, remarking, "Like, if we’re trying to find a sex offender, tell us where the guy lives"—and the internet certainly had a tip for him.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 26, 2026
Vice President JD Vance had everyone thinking the same thing after urging Minneapolis residents to cooperate with ICE and Border Patrol officers and help them "find a sex offender."

Vance called for greater cooperation from the local community as protests against the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown and hostilities flare since ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed resident Renee Nicole Good in her vehicle.

He said:

"Look, I don't need [Minnesota Governor] Tim Walz or [Minneapolis Mayor] Jacob Frey or anyone else to come out and say that they agree with JD Vance or Donald Trump on immigration. I just don't need that."
"What I do need them to do is to empower their local officials to help our local or help our federal officials out in a way where this can be a little less chaotic and it can be a little bit more targeted."
"Like, if we’re trying to find a sex offender, tell us where the guy lives."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Did Vance not realize the public would tell him that the call is coming from inside the house?

President Donald Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Notably, emails between Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff identify Trump as "the dog that hasn’t barked," revealing that Epstein's victims spent significant time with Trump. Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have dismissed the scandal as merely a "distraction campaign by the Democrats and liberal media."

Despite Leavitt's insistence that the administration has been "transparent," the Justice Department has released less than 1% of the Epstein files. The department acknowledged that it has released just 12,285 documents—totaling 125,575 pages—related to Epstein, even though federal law required the bulk of those records to be made public by December 19.

The scandal has angered the public to the point where Trump can't even make appearances at a Ford auto plant without being referred to as a "pedophile protector."

It's also worth pointing out that writer E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s and won a judgment that found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

In May 2023, following a lengthy legal process, a jury ruled Trump was responsible for the sexual abuse and defamation of Carroll, awarding her $5 million in damages. Trump's remarks regarding Carroll formed a central part of her original defamation lawsuit. That jury concluded that he defamed her by branding her a liar and dismissing the entire incident as a hoax.

Carroll would go on to sue Trump again. The judge overseeing this second case said its purpose was not to reopen the question of whether the assault during the 1990s took place since that had already been decided.

So people had a good idea of where to point Vance—namely the White House and/or Mar-a-Lago.



You walked right into that one, JD.

