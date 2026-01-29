Skip to content

Couple Sparks Debate After Forcing Passengers To Endure Surprise Wedding On Southwest Flight

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tammy Duckworth Claps Back Hard After JD Vance Tries To Insult Her With 'Forrest Gump' Comparison

JD Vance; Tammy Duckworth
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance tried to claim that Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth interrupting Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate hearing about Venezuela on Wednesday was "like watching Forrest Gump argue with Isaac Newton"—and Duckworth wasn't having it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 29, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Illinois Democratic Representative Tammy Duckworth hit back at Vice President JD Vance after he tried to claim her interrupting Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate hearing about Venezuela on Wednesday was "like watching Forrest Gump argue with Isaac Newton."

Their clash followed a heated exchange between Duckworth and Rubio over whether U.S. actions in the Caribbean are governed by the laws of war and whether American troops could be drawn into Venezuela.

When Duckworth pointed out that President Donald Trump "has already said that he was ready to put American troops in Venezuela," Rubio replied:

“No, I think the president said that he retains the right as commander in chief to protect the United States against any imminent threats. Maybe that involves troops, maybe that involves air power. We hope that, we don’t anticipate, that being the case in Venezuela.”

Duckworth responded:

“I worry that you’re playing fast and loose with our nation. Mr. Secretary, we don’t need to be in another forever war, and that is the path that we are going towards.”

Shortly afterward, Vance published a post on X comparing Duckworth to the famed character Forrest Gump, who has an intellectual disability and is fitted with neck braces. Duckworth is a double amputee who lost both of her legs in combat in 2004 when her Black Hawk helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by Iraqi insurgents.

Vance wrote:

"Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton. Thank God we have a Secretary of State who knows his facts AND has the patience of Job."

Duckworth fired back:

"Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam. Your boss ran to his podiatrist crying bone spurs. Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron's stock price."
"It's my job to hold you accountable."

Many appreciated Duckworth's response—and criticized Vance in turn.


Bravo, Senator.

Latest News

TikToker Romeo Bingham; Dr. Pepper
Music

People Are Floored After Dr. Pepper Actually Uses TikToker's Catchy Jingle In Commercial

Jennifer Grey Shares Poignant Thoughts After 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Is Set To Start Filming—And Fans Are Thrilled
Entertainment

Jennifer Grey Shares Poignant Thoughts After 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Is Set To Start Filming—And Fans Are Thrilled

TikTok logo
Trending

TikTok Now Claims A 'Power Outage' Is To Blame For The App's Massive Glitches—But The Internet Isn't So Sure

Screenshot of Megyn Kelly; Picture of Alex Pretti from memorial
Political News

Megyn Kelly Slammed After Boasting About Why She Doesn't 'Feel Sorry' For ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti

More from News/political-news

Shot of a middle-aged man looking into the camera a bit confused and disgusted.
Photo by Emanuel Turbuc on Unsplash

Guys Explain Which Girl Habits They Only Discovered After Moving In With A Significant Other

You don't really know a person until you cohabitate with them.

When you learn someone's little idiosyncrasies... it can change your whole view of them as a person.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Warns She Won't Let Anyone Get Away With 'Bullying' Trump—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich AF

Rapper Nicki Minaj had people raising their eyebrows after she proclaimed herself as President Donald Trump's "number one fan" as he launched his savings accounts for newborns, saying she won't tolerate any "bullying" from Trump's critics.

Minaj appeared Wednesday at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where she praised Trump’s rollout of investment accounts for U.S.-born babies.

Keep ReadingShow less
A blackberry phone
black and silver blackberry qwerty phone
Photo by Randy Lu on Unsplash

People Explain Which Luxury Items From 20 Years Ago Are Basically Trash Now

The 1990s to the early 2000s seemed like a time of magnificent technological innovation

As a result, many people made bulk purchases at Radio Shack, Circuit City, and The Wiz, which, according to their ad slogans, nobody could beat!

Keep ReadingShow less
zebra standing next to a bird bath in a front yard
Simon Hurry on Unsplash

Bizarre Things People Saw At Their Friend's House That Made Them Realize Their Family Was 'Weird'

Different strokes for different folks, right? The world would be boring if everyone was exactly the same.

But sometimes, we meet people who are very different...

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Renee Nicole Good picture from memorial
Fox News; Adam Berry/Getty Images

Trump Slammed After Saying He Feels Bad About Renee Good's Death—But For A Completely Selfish Reason

President Donald Trump was slammed after he told Fox News he feels "terrible" about the ICE shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti but nonetheless said he feels especially "bad" about Good's death because her parents "were big Trump fans."

Earlier this month, ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Good in her car. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.”

Keep ReadingShow less