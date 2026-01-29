Tammy Duckworth Claps Back Hard After JD Vance Tries To Insult Her With 'Forrest Gump' Comparison

Illinois Democratic Representative Tammy Duckworth hit back at Vice President JD Vance after he tried to claim her interrupting Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate hearing about Venezuela on Wednesday was "like watching Forrest Gump argue with Isaac Newton."
Their clash followed a heated exchange between Duckworth and Rubio over whether U.S. actions in the Caribbean are governed by the laws of war and whether American troops could be drawn into Venezuela.
When Duckworth pointed out that President Donald Trump "has already said that he was ready to put American troops in Venezuela," Rubio replied:
“No, I think the president said that he retains the right as commander in chief to protect the United States against any imminent threats. Maybe that involves troops, maybe that involves air power. We hope that, we don’t anticipate, that being the case in Venezuela.”
Duckworth responded:
“I worry that you’re playing fast and loose with our nation. Mr. Secretary, we don’t need to be in another forever war, and that is the path that we are going towards.”
Shortly afterward, Vance published a post on X comparing Duckworth to the famed character Forrest Gump, who has an intellectual disability and is fitted with neck braces. Duckworth is a double amputee who lost both of her legs in combat in 2004 when her Black Hawk helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by Iraqi insurgents.
Vance wrote:
"Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton. Thank God we have a Secretary of State who knows his facts AND has the patience of Job."
Duckworth fired back:
"Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam. Your boss ran to his podiatrist crying bone spurs. Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron's stock price."
"It's my job to hold you accountable."
Many appreciated Duckworth's response—and criticized Vance in turn.
