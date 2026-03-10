Melania Dragged After Bragging About Her 'Record-Breaking' Documentary Being Available On Streaming

Melania Trump's self-titled documentary is now available on the streaming platform that spent $75 million to make it, Amazon Prime.

Excited to get the word out, the FLOTUS posted an announcement on Elon Musk's social media platform X.

Melania Trump posted:

"EXCITING NEWS!"

"As planned, my new film MELANIA is launching on Prime following its record-breaking theatrical run."

"Now you can gain unprecedented access to my historical journey, and view the never-before-seen footage, all from the comfort of your own home."

"Enjoy!"

Others had questions about the use of the phrase "record-breaking."

But what about those records the documentary did set?

The Amazon MGM production set a record as the most expensive documentary ever made at $40 million for production/acquisition and $35 million for promotion. It's a dubious record at best as the film has only grossed approximately $16.6 to $16.7 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Its opening box office record also drew scrutiny.

Industry reports indicated blocks of tickets for the documentary were purchased and distributed to Republican activists and senior citizen homes during its opening weekend to artificially boost its $7 million debut weekend and $10 million first week box office.

But then sales plummeted.

The film, which had a much wider release than most non-concert documentaries, also had multiple reports of playing to empty/near empty theaters despite ticket sales, lending credence to the claims of an artificially inflated box office.

It's a familiar tactic for the Trump family.

Donald Trump Jr.'s 2019 book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us became a #1 New York Times bestseller through bulk purchases from the Republican National Committee (RNC) and conservative groups.