Trans Actor Dylan Mulvaney Responds To Backlash Over Her Casting In 'SIX' On Broadway With Powerful Video

Folks, there is absolutely no room for bigotry on Broadway, and Dylan Mulvaney just reminded everyone why.
That message landed loud and clear after the hit musical SIX announced its newest Broadway queen. On January 16, producers revealed that Mulvaney, 29, will take on the role of Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife, beginning February 16. The casting sent theatre fans into celebration—and sent a familiar corner of the internet into a predictable spiral.
You can view the announcement below:
For those who don’t know, the Tony-winning musical SIX is not just a parody take on one of the most contentious eras of the English monarchy. The long-running hit reimagines Henry VIII’s wives as a pop supergroup battling it out concert-style to reclaim their narratives.
Each queen channels modern pop influences like Beyoncé, Lily Allen, Britney Spears in a knowingly playful, feminist remix of Tudor history. Complaints about “historical accuracy” ring especially hollow when the show’s premise involves sing-offs, microphones, and a beat drop.
Still, haters gonna hate.
Anti-trans trolls wasted no time flooding social media with complaints that a trans woman had been cast as a female historical figure. Mulvaney has become a frequent target of right-wing outrage largely because she refuses to apologize for joy, femininity, or success in public spaces.
In response to the pile-on, she posted a four-minute TikTok on January 19—not to grovel, not to explain herself, but to celebrate the moment. She opened the video by marking “day 1408 of girlhood,” a reference to the number of days since she publicly came out as a trans woman.
Speaking directly to her supporters, Mulvaney shared:
“I’ve gotten so many lovely messages since this was announced, especially from folks that have followed me since the beginning of my journey. I just want to thank you so much, and I hope you get to enjoy this as much as I do.”
So her casting in SIX should come as no surprise, except, perhaps, to critics who accused Mulvaney of being “unqualified” or claimed she landed the role solely because of her social media following.
Reflecting on that criticism, Mulvaney explained:
“I’ve also gotten some not so lovely messages questioning my abilities, or just hating in general. My first instinct was to come on here and try to convince those people that I do have what it takes to be a Broadway performer and to tell you why. Then I realized that I shouldn’t waste my breath on that because this is a miracle.”
The backlash grew so aggressive that SIX ultimately disabled comments across its official accounts. The producers backed Mulvaney unequivocally, condemning the harassment and making clear Broadway isn’t interested in entertaining bigotry.
In a statement released by the production, they wrote:
“As a production, we unequivocally condemn bullying in all its forms and remain committed to fostering a respectful, supportive environment for everyone involved. We are incredibly excited to welcome our incoming Broadway cast, and we cannot wait to see them take to the stage.”
For Mulvaney, playing Anne Boleyn carries particular weight. In SIX, Boleyn’s role is reimagined not as a cautionary tale but as a defiant pop provocateur of the wives. She’s loud, flirtatious, and unapologetically herself. That reclamation hits differently when embodied by Mulvaney, a trans woman whose visibility has made her a lightning rod for outrage and moral panic.
Sound familiar? Both figures exist at the intersection of femininity and public punishment, where they’re celebrated one moment and scapegoated the next.
Speaking about the significance of the role, Mulvaney said:
“Being a trans person in 2026 when this world is working against us in what feels like every way, for me to be able to step out onto a Broadway stage as Anne Boleyn and perform an iconic historical character’s role in a show that is so rooted in celebrating femininity, I think that’s a miracle.”
Broadway, long seen as a gatekeeper of theatrical legitimacy, remains a rare and symbolic stage for openly trans performers, making Mulvaney’s casting resonate far beyond a single role. She closed her video with a message aimed squarely at those watching who might see themselves in her story.
Addressing queer and trans youth, Mulvaney said:
“If there are any queer or trans kids watching, I just want you to know that you can literally do anything… Do not let anyone take away what brings you joy. It might not feel like it, but there are so many people cheering you on, and I am one of them.”
You can view her full TikTok below:
Mulvaney’s TikTok sparked its own wave of social media reactions, with fans and fellow performers rallying behind her message. The comments that followed were overwhelmingly supportive, with fans praising her composure, talent, and refusal to engage with bad-faith criticism.
You can view the reactions below:
On TikTok, she also acknowledged the complicated reality of her visibility and the cost that came with it.
Acknowledging the moment, Mulvaney said:
“If I had to go viral and find myself in a far-right media firestorm and spend many years and many tears wondering why that was happening and trying desperately to get back to what I once loved, which was theatre, I would do it all over again.”
That “firestorm” refers to the months-long anti-trans campaign Mulvaney faced in 2023 after appearing in a short Bud Light promotional video. Right-wing outrage spiraled into boycotts, threats, and widespread harassment—a period she later detailed in her 2025 memoir Paper Doll.
Mulvaney joins SIX on February 16 alongside Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard. Adrianna Hicks and Anna Uzele return as Catherine of Aragon and Catherine Parr, with Olivia Donalson reprising Anna of Cleves. Casting for Jane Seymour will be announced.