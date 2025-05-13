Megyn Kelly Roasted After Calling For MAGA To Boycott Versace Due To Trans Influencer

Conservative news personality Megyn Kelly lashed out at fashion brand Versace for enlisting transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote their women’s line on social media and at live events.
Mulvaney, a 26-year-old actor who gained a significant following on TikTok by documenting her transition, found herself at the center of a conservative backlash and subsequent boycott, causing a decline in Bud Light sales.
Conservatives took issue with the title of Mulvaney's TikTok series, "Days of Girlhood," and her use of the word "girl" in her content, choosing to misgender her repeatedly. They argued that this choice, along with other aspects of her online presence, specifically targeted and attracted a young audience that falls "below the legal drinking age."
And Kelly called back to the Bud Light scandal in a post on X when she encouraged conservatives to boycott the brand for partnering with Mulvaney:
“Versace you are our new Bud Lite.”
You can see her post below.
But the collaboration is unlikely to spark a Bud Light-style backlash, largely because the dynamics are fundamentally different.
Bud Light had long branded itself as an everyman’s beer—the top-selling brew in the U.S. at the time of the Mulvaney controversy—making its consumer base far broader and more reactive. Versace, by contrast, caters to a luxury market. With $4,000 dresses and $500 bikinis, it’s a brand most American consumers don’t buy in the first place.
Kelly was swiftly called out.
Mulvaney has posted multiple videos of herself wearing Versace items, including Versace's new La Vacanza collection in New York City on May 3.
Her posts gained traction after the luxury fashion house reported a 15% drop in global sales during its third-quarter earnings in February. On a call with investors, John Idol, CEO of Capri Holdings (Versace’s parent company), attributed the decline to the brand’s overemphasis on the "quiet luxury" trend and a reduction in entry-level-priced items.
Looking ahead to 2025, Idol said Versace would shift strategy by offering "the ideal balance of fun and elegant assortment" and introduce a "wider offering of product to appeal to a broader base of luxury consumers."
Looks like Mulvaney is the moment. Sorry, conservatives.