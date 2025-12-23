Skip to content

Elon Musk Cries Racism After Associated Press Explains Why They Capitalize 'Black' But Not 'White'

Elon Musk Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Claiming That Yale's Lack Of Republican Faculty Is 'Outrageous Bigotry'

Elon Musk; Yale University School of Engineering and Applied Science
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images; Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

After a Buckley Institute report revealed that nearly 30 undergraduate departments at Yale University have no Republican-identifying faculty, X owner Elon Musk cried foul—and was promptly ripped for his hypocrisy.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 23, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Elon Musk—who has repeatedly whined about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)—took to his social media platform to whine about a lack of conservative faculty at Yale University.

Musk shared data compiled by The Buckley Institute (TBI), a conservative-leaning organization founded at Yale in 2010. TBI found 82.3% of faculty self-identified as Democrats or primarily supporting Democratic candidates, 15% identified as independents, while only 2.3% identified as Republicans.

According to Musk, this could only be the result of "outrageous bigotry."

Musk reposted a link shared by Rupert Murdoch's tabloid The New York Post about the TBI report on Saturday.

Musk captioned his repost:

"Literally zero Republicans in 30 Yale departments when half the country is Republican is truly outrageous bigotry!"

Musk also reshared a post from conservative podcaster Patrick Bet-David with a reference to TBI's report. Neither Musk nor Bet-David included a direct link to the actual report.

Bet-David included a screenshot of Yale's mission statement captioned:

"Question for [Yale University].
"How do you claim to be about 'free exchange of ideas' when 83% of faculty are registered democrats, with 15% identify as independent, and roughly 2% are Republicans?"
"You have a monopoly on political ideology."

Musk captioned his repost of Bet-David:

"Elite Western universities are far left indoctrination camps where diversity of political thought is effectively banned."


Of course, many people called out that Musk's demand for more Republican professors qualifies as DEI.



Musk's followers responded with the usual bigotry expected, including several antisemitic comments.


A scroll through the replies also showed a multitude of blue checked bots posting the same comments, word for word, over and over.

The irony of hundreds of bots demanding diversity, equity, and inclusion on a post by Musk was lost on Musk and his human supporters.

Despite the bots, people saw a reason other than bigotry for the lack of Republicans in the Yale faculty.




replying to @elonmusk/X



replying to @elonmusk/X













Others noted who comprised Yale's alumni.

replying to @elonmusk/X



replying to @elonmusk/X


Yale University responded to TBI's latest report that it does not track faculty political affiliation and supports open debate through initiatives such as the Yale Center for Civic Thought.

