Jack Osbourne Reveals Daughter's Name On Social Media—And It's A Touching Tribute To Late Father Ozzy

The Osbourne family is undoubtedly still processing the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July 2025 at the age of 76.
But his son, Jack Osbourne, decided the best way to commemorate his father was to pass down his title of "Prince of Darkness" to the family's youngest princess.
Announced on Instagram, Jack Osbourne's daughter was born on March 5, 2026, at seven pounds and 12 ounces.
Jack and his wife decided that her name would be Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.
A beautiful black and white photo featuring a little bit of the baby's face, along with a "Hello, World!" card that details her entry to the world, was shared on Instagram. There's also an adorable plush black bat positioned behind her while she sleeps, commemorating the late Prince of Darkness's symbolism around the bat.
You can see the announcement here:
Ozzy Matilda is Jack Osbourne's fifth daughter.
With his first wife, Lisa Stelly, he shares Pearl (13), Andy (10), and Minnie (8).
With his second wife, Aree Gearhart, he shares Maple (4) and now Ozzy Matilda.
Osbourne fans were overcome with emotion upon seeing the announcement.
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
@jackosbourne/Instagram
Jack Osbourne has recently started opening up about the death of his father and the unique experience of knowing that his passing was coming without realizing that it might come so soon.
Jack has shared memories of when his father first entertained cutting his hair off, since he was no longer a rockstar, and that indicated to Jack that his father was "done" with that part of his life and that he was ready for the rest of it.
Fans knew that he was ill during his final concert, "Back to the Beginning," when he shared the stage with other artists he believed had taken up the torch.
Nonetheless, the family was taken aback by his loss, and they've had to learn what life will be like without his big personality and powerful presence.
Clearly, the best thing to do is to continue to honor his memory through love, music, and his name, and sharing it with the youngest member of the family is a lovely place to start.