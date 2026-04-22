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Josh Hutcherson Revealed He Doesn't 'Want To Be Online' Anymore After He Was Attacked By Swifties For Not Liking Taylor's Music

Josh Hutcherson (left) and Taylor Swift (right) are at the center of a viral moment after Hutcherson’s comments about her music sparked Swiftie backlash.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for HBO; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson opened up to GQ UK about how a comment about not being a fan of Taylor Swift's music led to a backlash from her fans that left him reeling.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 22, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Josh Hutcherson learned the hard way that in 2026, casually admitting you’re not a Taylor Swift fan isn’t a neutral opinion. The Hunger Games star faced Swiftie backlash late last year after revealing he wasn’t a fan of Swift’s music.

The moment came during a video interview with i-D Magazine, when Hutcherson and castmate Jordan Firstman played camera roll roulette and landed on a photo of Hutcherson and his mom in the VIP section at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in New Orleans.

“My mom made me,” Hutcherson said of the concert.

After Firstman followed up by asking if he was a Swiftie, Hutcherson didn’t leave much room for interpretation:

“I’m not a Swiftie. Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not…a little bit of shade.”

It’s the “little bit of shade” that made it less “no shade” and more "Bad Blood" for Swiftie Nation.

You can view the clip that started it all below:

@i_d

Get #joshhutcherson to the club! Josh and @Jordan firstman share their camera rolls, talk #ilovela, and their blossoming romance at the link in bio.

The comment quickly sparked backlash, with some fans calling out Hutcherson for accepting VIP access while not being a genuine fan. Anyone even passingly familiar with stan culture can guess how that played out. And in a new interview with GQ UK, Hutcherson made it clear the reaction escalated far beyond a few angry replies.

Hutcherson recalled the moment his comment took off online:

“I got some heat because I did a photo shoot with Jordan, and Jordan asked me something about being a [Taylor Swift fan], and I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m definitely not a Swiftie.”

Hutcherson emphasized the remark wasn’t meant as “judgment or critique,” but the troll train kept chugging, and no one was about to take Taylor’s lyrical advice to calm down.

He described the harsh online backlash:

“All of a sudden, it garnered this, ‘F–k him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!'"

Before you Google it, Hutcherson is five feet five.

Hutcherson explained why the reaction pushed him offline:

“It’s just like, whoa! I think she’s great. Her music is not my kind of music. That is why I don’t want to be online.”

The experience appears to have reinforced Hutcherson’s long-standing preference for staying offline, both offscreen and in the roles he gravitates toward.

In I Love L.A. (2025), the HBO comedy series starring Rachel Sennott, Hutcherson plays Dylan, a grounded, soft-spoken Spanish teacher navigating a chaotic circle of Gen Z influencers, which is arguably the exact kind of environment he seems happy to avoid in real life.

He explained why being online conflicts with his passion for acting:

“I don’t need that energy. It’s counterintuitive to my job, because if people know you more, you can’t disappear into characters. They see you as, ‘Oh, that’s Josh.’ You know what I mean? So, if you’re a f**king meme, people know you for the meme.”

And Hutcherson isn’t the only artist to find themselves on the receiving end of Swiftie scrutiny.

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX were both recently accused of throwing subtle shade at Swift amid chart competition. Eilish faced backlash after criticizing three-hour concerts and excessive vinyl variants, comments fans linked to Swift’s touring and release strategies.

Charli XCX, who opened for Swift’s Reputation tour in 2018, later spoke candidly about the experience. Her 2024 track "Sympathy is a Knife" explores insecurity and comparison, which listeners interpreted as reflecting tension, even if not explicitly directed at Swift.

Still, if there’s one lesson here, it’s that even “a little bit of shade” toward Swift tends to go very badly online.

The internet had this to say:












Hutcherson’s breakout role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise made him a longtime internet fixture—and, inevitably, a meme—but it’s also a project he continues to stand behind.

He reflected on the lasting message of the dystopian series:

“I think [they] are amazing books. They’re fantastic movies. They stand for something important and real, especially in today’s world."
"The themes of authoritarianism and overpowering, violent governments are very present. They didn’t listen to ‘The Hunger Games.’”

While he acknowledged a film is “not going to change the world,” Hutcherson told GQ UK it still serves as a warning about “giving government too much power and control,” which is a message that remains relevant.

And if his recent experience online—Swifties included—is any indication, it’s also a reminder that some arenas are easier to step away from than others.

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