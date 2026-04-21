Skip to content

Josh Hutcherson Revealed He Doesn't 'Want To Be Online' Anymore After He Was Attacked By Swifties For Not Liking Taylor's Music

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tucker Carlson Issues Somber Apology For 'Misleading People' Into Supporting Trump: 'We're Implicated In This'

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Tucker Carlson
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images; The Tucker Carlson Show

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson lamented his support for President Trump on his show on Monday, confessing that he's "implicated in this for sure."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Acknowleding that he's "implicated in this for sure," former Fox News host Tucker Carlson lamented his support for President Donald Trump on his show this week and issued an apology for "misleading people" into supporting him.

Carlson has broken with Trump over different issues over the last several months. His remarks come shortly after he criticized Trump for launching a war with Iran and urged U.S. military aides to refuse any orders involving the killing of Iranian civilians. Trump responded by calling Carlson and other high-profile conservative critics “stupid,” attention-seeking, and out of step with his political movement.

Overall, Carlson has strongly criticized U.S. military involvement in Iran, describing the initial assault as “absolutely disgusting and evil” during an interview with ABC News in late February. Carlson said the war is "going to shuffle the deck in a profound way."

Carlson, joined by his brother, Buckley Carlson, appeared to express regret for galvanizing Trump's supporters over many years, saying:

“You and I and everyone else who supported him — you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him — we’re implicated in this for sure. It’s not enough to say, ‘Well, I changed my mind’ or, like, ‘Oh, this is bad. I’m out.’ It’s, like, in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now.”
“I do think it’s, like, a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. We’ll be tormented by it for a long time — I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people."
"It was not intentional. That's all I'll say."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

But Carlson's words ring a bit hollow.

Fox News reportedly made the decision to fire Carlson on short notice, with the host finding out just 10 minutes before the news was announced on April 24, 2023. While the network has not confirmed the reason for Carlson’s departure, a source suggested his extreme Christian nationalist and white nationalist views were a contributing factor.

Days before his firing, he appeared at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary gala and gave a speech in which he labeled abortion as "child sacrifice," portrayed American politics as a clash between "good and evil" and recommended the solution was to dedicate "10 minutes a day to pray about it."

Despite this, he used his program to spread racist conspiracy theories that were themselves supported by members of Trump's administration. Consider when he suggested "race politics" were responsible for political divisions in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, even going so far as to downplay the existence of white nationalist talking points in the shooter's manifesto.

The shooter subscribed to the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory, which suggests white European populations and their descendants are being demographically and culturally replaced with non-European peoples, a conspiracy Carlson has often touted. The Trump administration has promoted "remigration," calling for the mass deportation of non-white immigrants and minorities.

Carlson's departure came mere days after Fox News paid over $787 million to settle a case brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which argued Fox News and its top hosts spread—in lockstep with Trump—conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being rigged despite knowing that these claims were false.

Carlson was perhaps Fox News' biggest conspiratorial mouthpiece, and text messages he'd sent to other Fox personalities—which featured heavily in Dominion's lawsuit—showed he was acutely aware of the damage he was doing as he continued to lie anyway.

While Carlson's words appear to reflect another significant break in the MAGA movement, people were not convinced Carlson was genuine at all.


It certainly sounds like Carlson might need to reflect even more.

Latest News

Chris Murphy
Viral Post

Dem Senator Issues Mind-Numbing Clarification After MAGA Melts Down Over His 'Awesome' Iran War Tweet

Hunter Perrin’s backyard in Temecula becomes an unexpected landing spot for a hot air balloon carrying passengers.
Trending

California Man Hilariously Stunned To Discover Hot Air Balloon Full Of People In His Backyard After Emergency Landing

Danielle Fishel; Lance Bass
Celebrities

Danielle Fishel And Lance Bass Just Recreated Their Hilariously Awkward 1999 Prom Photo—And We Can't Even

Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna at Coachella
Celebrities

Madonna Pleads For Safe Return Of Vintage Clothes From Her Sabrina Carpenter Coachella Performance After They Go Missing

More from People/donald-trump

Alex Jones and

Alex Jones Has Shirtless Meltdown After 'The Onion' Reaches Deal To Take Over 'InfoWars': 'They're Body Snatchers!'

On Monday, InfoWars founder Alex Jones flipped out, crashing an X livestream shirtless, in reaction to The Onion's bid to license his website and all associated branding potentially moving forward.

In November 2024, Global Tetrahedron, parent company of The Onion, attempted to buy InfoWars through a bankruptcy auction, but the move was blocked by the judge overseeing sales of Jones' property.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Tim Cook
Alex Wong/Getty Images; John Nacion/FilmMagic

Trump Just Shared A Truly Unhinged Tribute To Tim Cook After He Announced He's Stepping Down As Apple CEO—And, Hoo Boy

President Donald Trump shared an unhinged tribute to Apple CEO Tim Cook—whom he again referred to as "Tim Apple"—following Cook's announcement that Apple will have a new leader starting in September, openly reminiscing about all the times Cook would call him to "kiss my ass."

Cook took over from Steve Jobs and reshaped Apple by leaning on his operations expertise. He streamlined and expanded global supply chains, introduced Apple-designed chips, and pushed the company beyond hardware into services, launching subscription offerings like Apple News, Apple TV+, and Apple Pay, which have since become major revenue drivers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images; Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

AOC Offers Hilarious Take On Why Trump's Golfing Amid Iran War Might Actually Be A Good Thing

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke frankly with MeidasTouch Network's Pablo Menriquez when asked about President Donald Trump's second-term golfing habits, pointing out why Americans might actually want him on the "golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office."

She said it was “awful” that Trump was golfing while the U.S. is at war with Iran and facing rising prices, arguing he should be focused on his responsibilities instead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ahlex Jones; Donald Trump
@RealAlexJones/X; Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Alex Jones Claims Trump Has A 'Deal' With The 'Deep State' To Throw The Midterms—And MAGA Is Crashing Out Hard

Former friend of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, grifter, and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones widened the gap between himself and the MAGA movement he helped create back in 2015.

In the caption for his five-minute video posted to X on Friday, Jones wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Palanker moments before the crash; screenshot of Palanker talking to ABC News
@BarstoolVTech/X; @GMA/X

Skydiver Who Crashed Into Scoreboard During Virginia Tech Football Game Speaks Out After Scary Incident

It started as a routine game-day stunt—but within seconds, a skydiver’s planned landing at a Virginia Tech football game turned into a frightening midair collision with the scoreboard. Pasha Palanker was one of three performers scheduled to parachute onto the field before the Hokies' first spring season game on Saturday.

Video footage showed Palanker’s parachute getting caught between the “C” and the “H” on the Virginia Tech scoreboard, where he remained suspended until first responders rescued him.

Keep ReadingShow less