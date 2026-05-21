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Zohran Mamdani Expertly Claps Back After Jeff Bezos Claims That Raising His Taxes Won't Help 'That Teacher In Queens'

Zohran Mamdani; Jeff Bezos
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images; CNBC

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos claimed during a sit-down interview with CNBC on Wednesday that doubling his taxes "is not gonna help that teacher in Queens"—and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani cleverly pushed back.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 21, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Billionaire Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos sat down for an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. Several of his remarks drew backlash.

One that angered many was when Bezos lamented the lot of poor billionaires being asked to pay their fair share for all of the taxpayer-funded public resources and facilities they use, like airports, roads, and seaports. Not to mention the money required to subsidize the lives of their workforce who aren't paid a livable wage.

The wealthiest Americans enjoy tax breaks, corporate subsidies, and offshore tax shelters not available to most taxpayers, thanks in large part to GOP initiatives that began in the 1980s under Republican President Ronald Reagan.

The sponsor of this year's Met Gala spoke to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin about his fear that billionaires might finally be asked to pay taxes at rates comparable to the middle and working classes.

Ross Sorkin had asked:

"[Massachusetts Democratic Senator] Elizabeth Warren has made this point repeatedly. I think she’s made it in reference to you and others who are able to pay a lower tax rate, even though you’re paying an enormous sum in taxes—a lower rate than maybe I am, for example."

Bezos, whose net worth is set at $250-$279 billion, whined in response:

"These people sometimes say that, you know, I don’t pay taxes. It’s not true. I pay billions of dollars in taxes. And it’s perfect—again, if people want me to pay more billions, then let’s have that debate. But don’t pretend that that’s going to solve the problem."
"You could double the taxes I pay, and it’s not going to help that teacher in Queens, I promise you. This is—so you can’t connect those two things, not logically. You know, there are more examples."

You can see Bezos' comments here:

But Bezos' "teacher in Queens" example was enough to draw a pointed response from Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani shared the CNBC clip with the caption:

"I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ."

Mamdani wasn't alone in pushing back against Bezos.

Senator Warren, who was specifically mentioned in the CNBC interview, called on Bezos to support a two-cent wealth tax initiative.

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California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna called BS on Bezos' comments...

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...as did several others.

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Colorado Democratic candidate for Congress Melat Kiros exposed how Bezos and other billionaires, like MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, game the system by not taking a salary, or "donating" it as a tax write-off, to avoid paying income taxes.

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Others shared additional ways the wealthy dodge taxes, like tax-deductible yachts.

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Many were willing to take the risk and increase taxes on billionaires.

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While others had a few thoughts on Bezos' comments.



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While some were far more direct with their feedback.

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Progressive Democrats like Mayor Mamdani have been steadily toppling their old-school compatriots in primaries and general elections.

Bezos might find himself with a net worth of only $200 billion instead of $279 billion if he was forced to pay taxes.

The horror is almost too much to comprehend.

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