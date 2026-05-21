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A New Photo Of Trump And RFK Jr.'s Hands Is Going Viral—And Something Is Definitely Up At The White House

Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A photo of President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bruised hands is going viral—and people are understandably wondering what's going on.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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A new photo of President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bruised hands has gone viral and prompted people to wonder what in the world is going on at the White House.

On Tuesday, Trump hosted an event announcing that TrumpRx—a website designed to help Americans find discounted prescription medications—would expand access to lower-cost generic drugs.

But it wasn't the possibility of discounted medications that attracted attention as much as a photograph by Getty Images photographer Kent Nishimura showing some dark bruises on the respective hands of Trump and Kennedy.

Progressive journalist Aaron Rupar shared the image online, noting that "Trump's hand is looking nastier than ever today."

You can see the photo below.

Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s respective hands Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Several months ago, Trump attracted attention after a close-up shot taken during his State of the Union address of his right hand covered in makeup that failed to obscure the discoloration grossed out social media users.

Whatever the underlying cause of Trump's health concerns, his left hand now seems to be acting up too, and it's unsettling observers as much as the issues with his right.

In January, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she gave a dubious excuse for what happened to Trump after he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a large bruise on his left hand.

The bruise made headlines after it was captured in pictures taken by photographers Chip Somodevilla and Fabrice Coffrini at the charter signing for the newly-formed "Board of Peace." Leavitt told reporters that Trump "hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”

And this is at least the second time this month that Trump's hands have attracted attention: A couple of weeks ago, Trump had people talking after both of his hands were shown covered in heavy makeup during an event to honor military mothers.

People are understandably wondering what's going on now that Kennedy has a similar nasty bruise to match the ones Trump has been trying—and failing—to hide.


While we don't know what's up with Trump—and the White House can't be trusted to be transparent about the reality of Trump's condition—we can't help but wonder if Kennedy's brain worm might be working overtime or something.

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