Gavin Newsom Claps Back With Blistering Reality Check After Trump Shares Meme Of Newsom As A Zombie

On Sunday, May 17, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump went on a posting spree on Truth Social. Between 4:02pm and 4:54pm, Trump posted or reposted 32 times—much of it "AI slop"—like a child with a new toy.

The POTUS had just returned from a trip to China where pundits opined Chinese President Xi Jinping walked him like a dog, openly mocking him multiple times.

Several unflattering photos related to the trip also emerged, leading to their own flurry of fragile ego posts seen in a photo carousel here:

The timing of Trump's latest case of online logorrhea left international and domestic press, as well as the public, contemplating whether the 52 minute Sunday afternoon posting frenzy was an attempt to stroke his own bruised ego or the sign of a medical issue.

Included in Trump's posts was an AI generated image depicting Trump walking beside a strangely buff extraterrestrial in chains flanked by Secret Service agents on what appears to be a military installation in the desert.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The sexy alien post prompted many to again question Trump's remaining cognitive function.

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Office account on X shared a screenshot of Trump's post captioned:

"The President of the United States just posted this."

"Do you think he’s lost it?"

In a second post, the Governor Newsom Press Office asked:

"What is Katie feeding Stephen Miller?"

Others also slammed Trump's AI alien post.

















Even right-wing media's The Epoch Times' resident conspiracy theorist Aric Chen took notice of the nuttiness.

@aricchen/X

In that 52-minute stint on Truth Social, amid all the self-agrandizing AI images, the POTUS also posted meme attacks on his perceived enemies, including Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker joined by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, former Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and, in two separate posts, Governor Newsom.

One Newsom post depicted the governor in a straight jacket in a padded room obsessed with Trump. Another had a mock-up of a California vanity license plate with a zombie bear and a zombie Newsom with the plate reading "NEW-SCM" in a puerile nod to Trump's nickname for the California Democrat.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Newsom's press office account clapped back again, sharing the POTUS's post across social media captioned:

"Even a Zombie Newscum still looks healthier than our current President."

They included the hashtag message "Prayers For Grandpa."

I'd like to thank President Trump for restoring dignity and decorum to the White House.Also, I'm getting very good at sarcasm.

— polyinkc (@polyinkc.bsky.social) May 18, 2026 at 3:09 PM





People appreciated the Newsom team's response to, and affect on, Trump...

‪@hydemia411/Bluesky

...as well as agreeing with the sentiment and getting in their own digs.





A Trump plate would involve an image of an overflowing full diaper against a mottled orange backdrop...

— mrchubbachubba.bsky.social (@mrchubbachubba.bsky.social) May 18, 2026 at 2:03 PM





























I doubt a zombie would pay much attention to him. Not much nutrition in that brain and they would not want to catch anything.

— workingusername.bsky.social (@workingusername.bsky.social) May 18, 2026 at 2:03 PM





Governor Newsom's social media team has been trolling Trump since 2025, returning the same energy as the POTUS puts out online.

And, according to those outside the MAGAsphere, doing it much, much better.