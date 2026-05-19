Viral Video Of Two Kids In A Trench Coat Pretending To Be An Adult To Try To Get Into Movie Has The Internet Howling

There's nothing quite like seeing art recreated in life, especially when it feels like some of our favorite characters have stepped directly out of their TV show or film into our lives.

Last weekend, X user Matthew Ivan had one such experience as he was leaving the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. As he was going down the escalator after seeing a movie, he witnessed something truly surreal at the ticket booth: two kids positioned on top of each other in a trench coat, attempting—and failing—to look like one person.

The person on top spotted Ivan filming and tipped their hat to him and waved before turning their attention back to their transaction.

You can catch the moment here:

Another person spotted the trench-coated figure from inside the movie theater.

The X user shared a screenshot of a conversation they'd had the night before with a friend who sent them the picture, claiming it was "100% real" and very NYC. Their friend called the figure "Vincent Adultman," a reference to the adult cartoon BoJack Horseman.





And one person even caught the moment up close!

The video is especially hilarious because the kid on top is wearing a black bowler hat and a large, fake mustache while their long, silky hair is visibly flowing up around the trench coat collar.

The trench coat is visibly bulging where the second person's head must be, and the feet of the person on top are visible below the trim of the coat, displaying cute black and white flats. The coat is also very bunched up in the back, showing the colors of the second person's outfit.

While the point of this look is to conceal the second person and make the top person look taller, the kids' hilarious fail makes this whole outfit that much more fun.

A few viewers asked the important questions.





Some were reassured that the kids are going to be alright.

Most were just left cackling over the bit.

















Most importantly, viewers were rooting for those two to see the show, whichever one it was.









We may never know what movie these two were attempting to see, or if they were successful, but they were obviously having a great time and creating laughs for other people, which is more important than ever these days!