Skip to content

A Bunch Of Kids Just Taught Pope Leo The Viral '6-7' Hand Motion At The Vatican—And Here Come The Jokes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Viral Video Of Two Kids In A Trench Coat Pretending To Be An Adult To Try To Get Into Movie Has The Internet Howling

Screenshots from X user @mattewivan77's video
@matthewivan77/X

An X user shared a bizarrely hilarious video from AMC Lincoln Square in New York City of two kids attempting to get into the theater using the old trench coat trick—and it's too good.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 19, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

There's nothing quite like seeing art recreated in life, especially when it feels like some of our favorite characters have stepped directly out of their TV show or film into our lives.

Last weekend, X user Matthew Ivan had one such experience as he was leaving the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. As he was going down the escalator after seeing a movie, he witnessed something truly surreal at the ticket booth: two kids positioned on top of each other in a trench coat, attempting—and failing—to look like one person.

The person on top spotted Ivan filming and tipped their hat to him and waved before turning their attention back to their transaction.

You can catch the moment here:

Another person spotted the trench-coated figure from inside the movie theater.

The X user shared a screenshot of a conversation they'd had the night before with a friend who sent them the picture, claiming it was "100% real" and very NYC. Their friend called the figure "Vincent Adultman," a reference to the adult cartoon BoJack Horseman.


And one person even caught the moment up close!

The video is especially hilarious because the kid on top is wearing a black bowler hat and a large, fake mustache while their long, silky hair is visibly flowing up around the trench coat collar.

The trench coat is visibly bulging where the second person's head must be, and the feet of the person on top are visible below the trim of the coat, displaying cute black and white flats. The coat is also very bunched up in the back, showing the colors of the second person's outfit.

While the point of this look is to conceal the second person and make the top person look taller, the kids' hilarious fail makes this whole outfit that much more fun.

A few viewers asked the important questions.


Some were reassured that the kids are going to be alright.

Most were just left cackling over the bit.





Most importantly, viewers were rooting for those two to see the show, whichever one it was.



We may never know what movie these two were attempting to see, or if they were successful, but they were obviously having a great time and creating laughs for other people, which is more important than ever these days!

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Kash Patel
Viral Post

Gavin Newsom Gives Kash Patel Brutal New Nickname Following Report He Flew His Girlfriend To George Strait Concert On FBI Jet

Screenshots of Donald Trump and David Sanger
Donald Trump

'New York Times' Reporter Fires Back After Trump Calls His Iran War Reporting 'Treason' During Air Force One Melt Down

Alec Baldwin; Elon Musk; Lupita Nyong'o
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin Just Effortlessly Shut Down Elon Musk's Criticism Of Christopher Nolan Casting Lupito Nyong'o In 'The Odyssey'

Javier Bardem; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Javier Bardem Calls Out Trump's 'Male Toxic Behavior' In Fiery NSFW Rant—And He's Spot On

More from Trending

Kimberly Guilfoyle
Nicolas Koutsokostas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Dragged Hard Over Her Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony In Greece For New McDonald's

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle was widely mocked after gushing over a new McDonald's location at The Mall in Athens, referring to it as the "most technologically advanced McDonald's in all of Europe."

Guilfoyle took to social media with the following message, sharing photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Eric Metaxas
@atrupar/X

Clip Of MAGA Speaker At Prayer Event Claiming God 'Raised Up' Trump To Build His Ballroom Is Peak MAGA

MAGA author and radio host Eric Metaxas was criticized after claiming that God "raised up" President Donald Trump after two centuries so he could build his new White House ballroom.

Last year, Trump ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Sean Duffy
CNN; Eric Lee/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Shames Sean Duffy Over His 'Road Trip' Reality Show With A Reminder Of His Own 'Taxpayer-Funded Road Trip'

On Friday, May 8, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Secretary of Transportation returned to his Fox News stomping grounds to announce a return to his reality TV roots with a five-part YouTube series. Duffy, who was a self-described party boy on MTV's Real World: Boston back in the 1990s, owes his name value to his time on reality TV.

Following his first stint in the Real World franchise, Duffy returned to compete on MTV Road Rules, later meeting his wife, Fox & Friends Weekend co-anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy—herself a notorious hard partier from Real World: San Francisco—on an installment of the program.

Keep ReadingShow less
Waymo vehicles crowd an Atlanta cul-de-sac during the viral incident.
Courtesy of WSB-TV

Internet Weirded Out After Dozens Of Empty Self-Driving Waymo Cars Descend On Atlanta Neighborhood For No Apparent Reason

It’s one thing to see a self-driving Waymo car and do a quick double-take over the fact that nobody is behind the wheel. It’s another thing when dozens of them suddenly start rolling through your neighborhood like a very confused robot field trip.

Residents on Atlanta’s ironically named “Battleview Drive” say empty Waymo vehicles have been repeatedly swarming their cul-de-sac during the early morning hours despite not picking up or dropping off passengers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jordan Klepper and Bret Baier from The Daily Show broadcast
The Daily Show/Comedy Central

'Daily Show' Host Jordan Klepper Epically Zings Fox News Over Bret Baier's Bizarre Food Choice In China

The Daily Show host Jordan Klepper had social media users cackling after roasting Fox News anchor Bret Baier for getting a sausage at a market in China while he was there covering President Donald Trump's recent trip.

Baier, who was in Beijing covering Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, highlighted technological innovations during one segment by interacting with a robot at a mini-mart.

Keep ReadingShow less