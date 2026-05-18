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Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Shames Sean Duffy Over His 'Road Trip' Reality Show With A Reminder Of His Own 'Taxpayer-Funded Road Trip'

Pete Buttigieg; Sean Duffy
CNN; Eric Lee/Getty Images

During an interview on CNN, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's new road trip reality show by reminding everyone of his own "taxpayer-funded road trip" while he was in the military.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 18, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On Friday, May 8, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Secretary of Transportation returned to his Fox News stomping grounds to announce a return to his reality TV roots with a five-part YouTube series. Duffy, who was a self-described party boy on MTV's Real World: Boston back in the 1990s, owes his name value to his time on reality TV.

Following his first stint in the Real World franchise, Duffy returned to compete on MTV Road Rules, later meeting his wife, Fox & Friends Weekend co-anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy—herself a notorious hard partier from Real World: San Francisco—on an installment of the program.

The pair first hooked up on Road Rules: All Stars. After getting married, the duo returned to take another bite of the reality TV apple by competing on Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons.

Apparently the Duffys can't resist a road trip someone else pays for, as the Trump administration's Transportation Secretary announced he, Campos-Duffy, and their nine kids were starring in The Great American Road Trip, produced by the same studio behind The Real World.

Duffy's announcement also revealed he spent seven months filming the family road trip while aviation accidents were spiking.

The show is a cross-country journey featuring the Duffys visiting United States landmarks.

Duffy's announcement quickly drew backlash, including from Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, husband of Duffy's predecessor, who echoed the same criticism many expressed.

Glezman Buttigieg reposted the Fox & Friends announcement with the caption:

"The same Duffys who threw endless fits on national television when Pete was working from our son's ICU bedside are now bragging about their multi-month, taxpayer-funded family road trip while gas and grocery prices soar for American families because of Trump's war of choice."
"How much more unfocused, unserious, and out of touch can you be?"

A war of words ensued online in the following days.

In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, May 17, host Dana Bash asked Democratic President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, about the Duffy's foray back into reality television on the taxpayer's dime.

Bash asked:

"[Duffy is] making videos about you. He said that the, quote, 'radical, miserable left hates his road trip because they don’t want people to celebrate America.' Your response?"

Buttigieg replied:

"I love road trips. I love America. I actually took a taxpayer-funded road trip lasting about seven months."
"It was in Afghanistan."
"This is something very different. This is not about patriotism."

Buttigieg added:

"And it is an embarrassment to have him going around saying that a road trip, quote, 'fits any budget,’ at a time when more and more Americans cannot afford a road trip because of the explosion in diesel prices and gas prices caused directly by the Iran war and by the Trump administration."

You can see a clip of the segment here:

People agreed with Buttigieg.

@stratmanq/Bluesky



While collecting a salary of $221,400 and supposedly overseeing 55,000 federal employees and 13 agencies. His qualifications for the job? NONE!
— luvmy3dogs.bsky.social (@luvmy3dogs.bsky.social) May 11, 2026 at 10:55 AM


@FozonCapital/X


m.media-amazon.com/images/I/411...It was always a dream of mine to see America by road but could not afford it.We pay u $221,400 yr to be Secretary of Transportation. The auto, food, clothing, media & other corporations PAID YOU to represent them on ur road trip.HAVE YOU NO SHAME?

[image or embed]
— Melissa's Mom (@melissasmom.bsky.social) May 11, 2026 at 10:47 AM



So that’s why Duffy has not been invited to a congressional hearing on aviation safety. Roadtripping.
— jaimekbailey.bsky.social (@jaimekbailey.bsky.social) May 10, 2026 at 11:44 AM



How can people even watch this phony, superficial pablum propaganda?
— Kindler (@kindler.bsky.social) May 10, 2026 at 10:53 AM



Sec. Duffy also bans telework for all USDOT employees who can’t even work from home after taking their kids to doctor’s appointments. However, HE can “work” from the road while filming a REALITY TV SHOW?!With this administration the rules never apply to them, just everyone else.
— The Nemean Brian (@thenemeanbrian.bsky.social) May 10, 2026 at 10:45 AM



It’s always been a reality show Presidency. In fact, that explains everything.
— Dave King (@kingdavidk01.bsky.social) May 9, 2026 at 8:31 PM



The level of corruption & treason are staggering throughout this evil, tyrannical regime. When we gain control, we must hold all of them accountable: removal, arrests, prosecutions, asset seizures, and imprisonments! Massive reforms! Restore democracy: eliminate the Electoral College, end PACs.
— beatriceveiga.bsky.social (@beatriceveiga.bsky.social) May 9, 2026 at 7:12 PM



I want my money back from all of these rip off artists. Where do I go? Oh yea. The voting booth. Join me!
— Andrea Allan 🇺🇦 ❤️🧠🐾 ⚽️ (@amallan.bsky.social) May 9, 2026 at 6:28 PM

When pitching the project, Duffy suggested donations from $100,000 up to $1 million would be accepted in order to make The Great American Road Trip—financed by the nonprofit Great American Road Trip Inc.

That's a far cry from the budget most Americans will ever have for a road trip.

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