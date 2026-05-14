Skip to content

Hayden Panettiere Claims Neutrogena Fired Her After 10 Years For Speaking About Postpartum Depression—And Fans Are Appalled

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Are Doing a Double-Take After Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Debuted His Virtually Unrecognizable New Look

Ryan Lochte competes in the Men's 200m individual medley final at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Former Olympic swimmer and reality TV star Ryan Lochte took to Instagram to share some news about his new job—but all anyone can focus on is how unrecognizable he looks.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 14, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is making waves both in and out of the pool after unveiling a dramatically different appearance and announcing his new role at Missouri State University. The 12-time Olympic medalist’s latest chapter comes more than a year after Kayla Reid filed for divorce, with Lochte now stepping into life as an assistant swim coach.

Lochte explained why coaching has become his new passion in a May 10th Instagram post:

“Over the last couple of years, something so unexpected happened. I might actually be more passionate about coaching than competing. Don't get me wrong, I had a pretty good swimming career, but honestly, I think I might even be a better swim coach.”

But while the video was meant to introduce fans to his career pivot, the internet quickly became distracted by something else entirely: his appearance.

Long gone is the bright blond swimmer fans remember from Rio. Lochte now sports dark-gelled hair, a Jersey Shore-approved tan, and facial scruff, with a dramatically different appearance that quickly became the focus online.

Many longtime followers were stunned by how much the former Olympian has changed since his bleach-blond Olympic days and appearances on reality TV shows like The Traitors. Lochte has remained a recognizable pop culture figure in the years since his Olympian days, generating headlines eve after his competitive swimming career peaked.

And honestly, reinvention seems to have become part of the Lochte brand.

For those who don’t recall: Lochte famously dyed his hair platinum silver-blue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics, only for chlorine to turn it mint green during the Games—a moment that somehow became just as memorable as his medals.

He previously explained the chaotic color evolution in classic Lochte fashion:

“It first started out as light bluish gray, and then it went to green. Now it's going back to blue, so it's all over the place.”

At the time, the dramatic hair color was meant to replace his signature Olympic grills with what he called a more “different” look. Nearly a decade later, reinvention still seems to be part of the Lochte formula.

The former Olympian also leaned fully into his post-competition era as he discussed the transition from athlete to coach.

Lochte joked about swapping competition for coaching:

“So, I traded in my goggles for a stopwatch, and I'm not gonna lie, it looks pretty good on me."

Even if the role is a far cry from Olympic fame, Lochte appears fully invested in his new reported $34-an-hour coaching position at Missouri State University.

You can view his new look and gig announcement here:

Although the coaching announcement marked a major milestone, social media users were far more focused on doing a collective double-take over Lochte’s transformation.

You can view the comments and meme comparisons below:












The swimmer’s girlfriend, Molly Gilliham, was among the first to celebrate the announcement in the comments section.

“I love you. I am beyond, beyond proud of you. This is what you were made to do!!! Congrats my lovie!”

Lochte’s move to Missouri State also appears tied to the major personal changes happening behind the scenes. After the university announced an opening on its coaching staff on April 1, Lochte quickly reached out to head coach Dave Collins about the opportunity. But after spending time in Springfield with Gilliham and her family, the move was more than a career decision.

Lochte explained why Springfield immediately felt like home:

“I just fell in love with the place. Not only her family, I love her family to death, they just treated me like home, and every place in Springfield was just—it felt so right. I don’t know what it was.”

Between the new coaching career, his blended family life, and a transformation that has fans barely recognizing him, Lochte appears to be fully embracing a completely different era from the one that made him an Olympic headline fixture.

Latest News

Doug Bergum; Jared Huffman
Science & Health

Dem Rep. Hilariously Trolls Trump Official For Having No Idea How Solar Power Works In Viral Clip

Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin at the star ceremony, where he is honored for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Entertainment

Macaulay Culkin Just Opened Up About The 'Unfinished Business' He Felt He Had With Catherine O'Hara—And We're Sobbing

Jason Collins
LGBTQ

Tributes Pour In For First Out Pro Basketball Player Jason Collins After His Tragic Death At 47

Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Stephen Colbert
Celebrities

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Channeled Her 'Veep' Character To Epically Roast Stephen Colbert In Send-Off For The Ages

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Melania Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Hart Roast Writer Reveals Melania Joke That Got Cut—And It's Absolutely Savage

In an interview with Variety, writer Madison Sinclair revealed some of the jokes that got cut from Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart—including a joke about First Lady Melania Trump and MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe that is as savage as it is nasty.

Hinchcliffe is best known for having called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" during a Trump rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden in October 2024, just weeks before the election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem; Tina Smith
Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Kristi Noem Tried To Clap Back At Dem Senator's Shady Post About Puppies—And It Backfired Instantly

After Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith mocked former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with a puppy photo, Noem's rather impotent attempt to clap back backfired.

On Tuesday, Smith posted a photo of herself hugging a dog and included the following caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Clip Of RFK Jr. Rambling About Teen Sperm Count During White House Event Has The Internet Weirded All The Way Out

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. weirded people out after he took the opportunity to gripe about how low teen sperm count currently is during an Oval Office event on maternal health.

The event was used to launch moms.gov, a new federal resource hub focused on prenatal care, nutrition, and postpartum support, along with information on employer fertility benefits and expanded childcare options, including assistance for stay-at-home parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marco Rubio
Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

White House Gets Hilarious Reminder After Posting Trolling Pic Of Marco Rubio In A Track Suit Aboard Air Force One

The White House received a necessary reminder about Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's remarks about travel attire after Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a photo of Secretary of State Marco Rubio wearing a tracksuit aboard Air Force One to mock the outfit ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was wearing during his arrest in January.

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were abducted by U.S. special forces during an early morning raid on January 3 that was accompanied by strikes on Venezuela after months of attacks on small boats the Trump administration accused of being involved in drug smuggling operations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sir Ian McKellen; Alec Guinness
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

Ian McKellen Reveals 'Star Wars' Star Alec Guinness Once Warned Him To Stay Quiet About Gay Rights

Though many believe that celebrities and major social media influencers should use their platforms and their voices to discuss important issues like equality, gay rights, and politics, some people would rather those worlds not mix.

During a recent Q&A interview with The Guardian, Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen opened up about a variety of topics and experiences from his lifelong career.

Keep ReadingShow less