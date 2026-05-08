Photo Of Trump's Bruised Hands Both Caked In Heavy Makeup Goes Viral—And People Have Questions

President Donald Trump once again sparked questions about his health after he was photographed with both of his hands heavily caked in makeup during an event for military mothers at the White House this week.
Several months ago, Trump attracted attention after a close-up shot taken during his State of the Union address of his right hand covered in makeup that failed to obscure the discoloration grossed out social media users.
Whatever the underlying cause of Trump's health concerns, his left hand now seems to be acting up too, and it's unsettling observers as much as the issues with his right.
In January, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out after she gave a dubious excuse for what happened to Trump after he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a large bruise on his left hand.
The bruise made headlines after it was captured in pictures taken by photographers Chip Somodevilla and Fabrice Coffrini at the charter signing for the newly-formed "Board of Peace." Leavitt told reporters that Trump "hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.”
But during an event to honor military mothers on Wednesday—the same one in which First Lady Melania Trump had people laughing awkwardly after she praised her husband for his "empathy"—Trump had people talking after both of his hands were shown covered in heavy makeup.
Progressive journalist Aaron Rupar posted an image from Getty Images photographer Anna Moneymaker that shows the damage pretty vividly.
@krassenstein/X
People immediately questioned Trump's health, especially considering that his administration has long been accused of obfuscating the reality of his physical and mental condition.
Just weeks ago, Trump was spotted with a red rash on his neck to go along with the bruises on his hands and the White House physician's explanation for the matter did not quiet any critics.
A reddish mark could be seen on Trump's neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony in March, extending above his shirt collar and ending just beneath his ear.
But when asked for comment, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, blamed the rash on a cream Trump is apparently using as a “preventative skin treatment," telling CNN in a statement:
“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment. The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”
Clearly there's stuff going on—and the White House can't be trusted to give a straight answer.