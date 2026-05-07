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White House Crowd Erupts In Laughter After Melania Praises Trump's 'Empathy' In Cringey Viral Clip

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While speaking to military mothers at the White House on Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump praised President Trump for his "empathy"—and was met with awkward laughter from the room.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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First Lady Melania Trump had a crowd of people at the White House laughing awkwardly when she praised her husband, President Donald Trump, for his "empathy" while addressing military mothers.

Speaking in the East Room on Tuesday at an event marking Military Mother’s Day, Mrs. Trump reflected on joining her husband at a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in March, where the remains of fallen U.S. service members were returned home.

With Trump standing beside her as she addressed military mothers and other guests, she said the experience had deeply moved her and that she often finds herself thinking about “the brave people who make the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Then, with no sense of irony considering how much her husband has come under fire for his regular narcissistic displays, she said:

"Most know my husband as the strong Commander in Chief, but his empathy transcends the role and shapes a caring leader who constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child."

The crowd laughed as she spoke—and Trump himself didn't help matters, grinning at the crowd in a self-aggrandizing manner.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

It's funny hearing the First Lady talk about her husband's "empathy" against the backdrop of the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base considering Trump’s presence at the ceremony drew widespread criticism after he did not remove the white Trump-branded USA baseball hat he was wearing during the event.

In Iran, authorities report at least 3,375 deaths, while Lebanon has seen more than 2,290 people killed amid ongoing fighting. In Israel, 23 people have died, along with more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Military losses include 15 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon and 13 U.S. service members across the region.

There was no empathy on display when Trump insisted that God supports his war on Iran and declared—before a provisional ceasefire was announced—that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

Just last month, Trump claimed “core strategic objectives are nearing completion” in the Iran war and vowed to strike Iran "extremely hard" over the coming weeks. He said that he would finish the job "very fast," without setting any timeline for ending the war. He pledged to "bring them [Iranians] back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

These are not statements made by someone who "constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child"—and it seems the people in the room that day could see right through Mrs. Trump's praise.

People had thoughts.



The human cost of the Iran war is not on Trump's mind at all.

Just days ago, he was called out after lying about how long the war in Iran has lasted, saying it's only been "five and a half weeks"—and then claiming he'd taken "a little break" from the war when informed it's been going on longer than that.

There has never been "a break" in fighting. Trump told reporters the day after the war began that the U.S. has "got the greatest military in the world and we’re using it." Trump promised the U.S. military would hit Iran with even more of its might, saying that "the big wave hasn’t even happened" and that "the big one is coming soon.”

Doesn't sound like there will be much "empathy" to go around if that's the case.

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