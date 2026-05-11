Trump Ripped For Somehow Making His 'Happy Mother's Day' Post All About Himself Without Any Mention Of Melania

President Donald Trump was criticized after he "honored" mothers on Mother's Day by attacking Democrats in a self-absorbed post on Truth Social, never mentioning his wife, First Lady Melania, who is the mother of his youngest son Barron.



Instead of acknowledging her and mothers around the country, Trump gloated about the economy and accused critics of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome," targeting Democrats and Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair he's been trying to push out of his administration.

He said:

"Happy Mother's Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone! As usual, over 90 percent of Bloomberg Economists (nearly all of whom have a "Terminal" case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!) underestimated the strength of the Trump Economy."

"Despite the best efforts of Jerome "Too Late and Won't Leave" Powell, and the America Hating Democrat Party, more Americans are working today than ever before. Happy Mother’s Day and, know that, we are MAKING AMERICA WEALTHY AND SAFE AGAIN!"

You can see his post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump was called out for his petty reaction—especially at a time when Americans are dealing with an affordability crisis and the consequences of his war in Iran.





Several years ago, Trump faced similar criticism on Mother's Day for a message that included an insult aimed at "racist" liberal judges that has garnered heavy criticism online. He wished a Happy Mother's Day to everyone "including Racist, Vicious, Highly Partisan, Politically Motivated, and Very Unfair Radical Left Democrat Judges."

He also lashed out at "prosecutors, district attorneys, and attorney general" who he says "campaign unrelentingly" against him "without knowing a thing." His post was largely a response to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused the Trump family business of engaging in “fraudulent or misleading” practices by misrepresenting the value of its assets.

A judge later imposed a financial penalty of $354.8 million on Trump, along with an additional sum of around $100 million in pre-judgment interest, determining Trump had artificially inflated his net worth with the intention of securing more favorable loan terms.

Trump eventually claimed the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on "excessive fines" makes the fine levied in his New York fraud trial unconstitutional. He failed to note that the stipulation about "excessive fines" applies to criminal cases, not civil ones.