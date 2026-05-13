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Sally Field Shares Hilarious Theory For Why Her Son Is Gay—And It Makes Total Sense

Actress Sally Field and son, Sam Greisman, attend the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Kevin Winter/WireImage via Getty Images

In an interview with People magazine, Oscar winner Sally Field shared her youngest son Sam's theory for why he's gay—and it has to do with the classic film Steel Magnolias.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 13, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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If being raised around Steel Magnolias somehow “turned” people gay, an entire generation of LGBTQ millennials would like a word. Fortunately, Sally Field is more than happy to laugh along with the theory, especially because it came directly from her son.

At the time Field filmed the beloved 1989 classic, her youngest son, Sam, was just 6 months old and frequently on set alongside the movie’s now-iconic cast. The actor recently reflected on the experience while speaking with People, recalling how close the production became during filming in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Field starred in the film alongside Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, and Daryl Hannah, with the cast reportedly spending plenty of time together off-camera as well.

She shared the hilarious explanation her son Sam now gives for his sexuality:

“He was on the set all the time, and my friends took care of him. Sam has always said that’s probably why he’s gay.”

You can watch the clip below:

@people

Imagine getting to say you were on the set of #SteelMagnolias as a baby because your mom is #SallyField. 😱 Iconic.

The joke clearly stuck with Sam Greisman well into adulthood. After Out magazine shared the story on X alongside a photo of him and his mother, Greisman responded with mock outrage over the image selection and quickly turned the viral moment into another joke.

Greisman reacted to the viral post with a joke of his own:

Field has long been publicly supportive of Greisman and his journey as a gay man. In recent years, the writer-producer has also become a vocal LGBTQ+ advocate, while Field herself has frequently spoken about the importance of parents standing beside their queer children.

You can view one of her Instagram posts below:

While accepting the Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign in 2012, Field reflected on the role parents can play in supporting queer children.

Field previously opened up about supporting her son through his coming-out journey:

“Sam was different. His journey to allow himself to be what nature intended him to be was not an easy one. And I could only make it easier by standing visibly to his side.”

Her oldest son, novelist and screenwriter Peter Craig, recently co-produced her Netflix film Remarkably Bright Creatures, proving creativity clearly runs throughout the entire family.

Online, readers appreciated Greisman's humor and the unexpectedly hilarious Steel Magnolias “origin story.”











The Steel Magnolias star also reflected on how Jack Nicholson helped revive her career after The Flying Nun, opened up about the end of her relationship with Burt Reynolds during the making of Norma Rae, and discussed overcoming childhood trauma alongside Hollywood’s early attempts to typecast her as simply “the sweet girl.”

Field also spoke candidly about Reynolds and the support Robin Williams showed her while filming Mrs. Doubtfire.

You can watch all of People’s interview with Field below:

- YouTubePeople

Whether reflecting on her career struggles or joking that Steel Magnolias accidentally created another gay millennial, Field’s interview serves as a reminder of why audiences have loved her for decades. Equal parts funny, candid, and warm, she may have just delivered one of the greatest celebrity Mother’s Day stories in recent memory.

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