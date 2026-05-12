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Dave Coulier Opened Up About Why He Looks And Sounds Different After Cancer Battle—And Fans Are Heartbroken For Him

Dave Coulier
Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images; @dcoulier/Instagram

Full House star Dave Coulier addressed fan concerns about his weight loss and his altered voice, explaining how the radiation treatment for his throat cancer is to blame.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 12, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Dave Coulier has been well-known for years for playing the lovable, quirky, and bubbly Uncle Joey Gladstone on Full House, and in the past two years, he's become even more loved for carrying that same bubbly personality through multiple cancer treatments.

In 2024, Coulier was diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma after seeing a doctor about symptoms from a persistent cold. Coulier mentioned then how quickly his life changed, but how the prognosis was generally always promising.

Then, at the end of 2025, Coulier was diagnosed with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer, shortly after his lymphoma went into remission, making this his second, entirely separate cancer diagnosis in under two years.

In both cases, Coulier was adamantly positive about the cancer being caught early and being able to use the most promising treatment options, but now, the wear and tear on his body is becoming more obvious to the public.

In the past few months, fans have voiced concern about Coulier's obvious weight loss, as well as noticeable changes to the pitch and intonation of his voice.

Last week, Coulier responded to his fans' concerns, trying to put everyone's minds at ease. In a short video, Coulier stood outside, standing in the bright sunlight, smiling at the camera.

Coulier explained:

"Hi everyone. It's me, Dave."
"I haven't posted in quite a while, and the last time I did, I know some of you said I look differently and sound differently."
"And I do."
"What you're seeing is the extensive side effects of extensive radiation I went through for carcinoma in my throat."
"I haven't been able to eat solid food in months, and so I've lost 45 pounds."
"That's what you're seeing, and it's affected my ability to speak."
"Some of you said that I sound differently, so yeah, you're right on with that, what you're seeing and hearing."

But Coulier remained as positive as ever about his condition.

"My hair is starting to grow back, and we got our PET scans back."
"The prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma."
"So, we're very pleased with all of that."
"Good health to all of you!"

You can watch the video here:

Fans were supportive of Coulier and grateful that he was still here.

@dcoulier/Instagram

@dcoulier/Instagram

@dcoulier/Instagram

@dcoulier/Instagram

@dcoulier/Instagram

@dcoulier/Instagram

@dcoulier/Instagram

@dcoulier/Instagram

@dcoulier/Instagram

@dcoulier/Instagram

Cancer continues to be one of the scariest diagnoses we can hear from a doctor, but as Coulier has pointed out, early detection makes a huge difference, so regular health checks are important.

Though Coulier is experiencing side effects of the cancer treatment right now, we hope that he will make a full recovery and live a long, happy life with plenty of time to bounce back.

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