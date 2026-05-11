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Tourist Gets Beaten Up By Hawaiian Local After Throwing Rock At Beloved Monk Seal In Viral Video

Screenshots from viral videos show the tourist accused of targeting monk seal Lani (left) and a local confronting him afterward (right).
@nexta_tv/X; @brentonawa/Instagram

A 37-year-old man is being investigated after he was caught on camera throwing a large rock at an endangered monk seal named Lani in Hawaii—and a local quickly made him pay for it.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 11, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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A tourist’s beach day in Hawaii reportedly ended with a brutal dose of instant consequences after a video captured him throwing a rock at a beloved monk seal named Lani.

Viral footage shows the endangered animal swimming calmly near Front Street in Lahaina before the 37-year-old Seattle man allegedly hurled a large rock dangerously close to the seal, sending it darting away from the splash and triggering immediate outrage online.

The video of the incident can be seen here:

The Maui Police Department said it received a report of the incident around 10:51 a.m. on May 5 in the Front Street area. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) said it is investigating the case and plans to turn over its findings to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement for possible federal action.

Jason Redulla, administrator for DLNR, said investigators already identified the man involved:

“We know who he is. We did make contact, and we did advise that person of their legal rights, because we wanted to speak to them and initiate our investigation into this incident."
"That individual has invoked his legal rights, and as a result, we’re not able to speak to that individual at this time due to his invoking of his constitutional rights.”

DLNR added that officials are unsure whether the monk seal was injured because the animal swam away after the incident.

While authorities continue investigating the case, much of the internet has focused on another viral clip tied to the controversy.

A local Hawaiian is now being praised across social media after footage allegedly showed him confronting the unidentified Seattle tourist over the monk seal incident.

The confrontation even caught the attention of Hawaii state Sen. Brenton Awa, a Republican representing the 23rd District, who later recognized the unidentified man during a state meeting.

Awa referenced the viral pummel-down during the session:

“Some of us have seen environmental activists [sic], I like to call them, who took matters into his own hands to educate what might happen when you mess with our lands or the animals.”

You can watch the video from the session and the clip of the FAFO beatdown below:

Police also reminded the public to avoid interactions with protected wildlife and report harmful behavior to authorities. The tourist, who has not been publicly identified, was detained for questioning before being released after requesting legal counsel. Authorities said no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The viral footage ignited a wave of social media reactions praising the local man for stepping in:











These seals are found only within the Hawaiian archipelago, a 1,500-mile stretch from Kure Atoll to Hawaii Island. NOAA estimates the total population at roughly 1,600 seals.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen condemned the incident in a video shared to social media:

“Let me be clear, this is not the kind of visitor we welcome on Maui. “We welcome respectful visitors who understand that our cultural environment and wildlife must be treated with care and aloha. Behavior like this will not be tolerated."

Bissen, a former judge and prosecutor, said the alleged attack on the endangered marine mammal struck a personal chord throughout the community.

You can view the post here:

Lani has become a symbol of Maui’s recovery following the devastating 2023 Lahaina wildfires. The 22-year-old Hawaiian monk seal is widely viewed as a beloved local and cherished part of Lahaina’s ocean ‘ohana after returning to the shores of West Maui in the aftermath of the disaster.

If charged, the Seattle tourist could face a $50,000 fine and possible jail time for violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which protects Hawaiian monk seals. But long before any potential courtroom consequences, the backlash already made one thing painfully clear: Hawaii locals—and much of the internet—do not take kindly to anyone messing with their wildlife.


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