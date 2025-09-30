David Cross Unloads On Comedians Who Agreed To Perform At Comedy Festival In Saudi Arabia

It was no laughing matter when dozens of comedians signed on to perform at Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival, which premiered last week and runs through October 9. Marketed as the “world’s largest comedy festival,” the event has been billed as a milestone for the kingdom’s entertainment industry.
Organized by Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, the festival is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative to position the country as a hub for global cultural events. The lineup includes Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Pete Davidson, Andrew Schulz, Jo Koy, Bill Burr, Jessica Kirson, Jimmy Carr, and Louis C.K.—yes, the same Louis C.K. accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in 2017.
The Saudi Press Agency promoted the event as:
“The festival is the largest of its kind globally, bringing together a selection of award-winning comedy stars known for their outstanding performances on international stages and streaming platforms. It reflects the efforts to amplify Riyadh’s status as a leading destination for major cultural and artistic events.”
But critics say the festival is a textbook case of “comedy-washing”—using stand-up to launder Saudi Arabia’s image while sidestepping its human rights abuses, crackdowns on free speech, reliance on desperate “canceled” or openly transphobic comedians, and its ties to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 2, 2018.
The CIA later concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the driving force behind Vision 2030, personally approved Khashoggi’s assassination.
Joey Shea, Saudi Arabia researcher for Human Rights Watch, condemned the timing in a statement:
“The seventh anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi's brutal murder is no laughing matter, and comedians receiving hefty sums from Saudi authorities shouldn't be silent on prohibited topics in Saudi like human rights or free speech.”
The killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, shocked the world and drew rare bipartisan condemnation in the United States. His murder remains a defining symbol of Saudi Arabia’s repression, and deciding to host a comedy festival on its anniversary is especially jarring.
Citing the hypocrisy, comedian David Cross unloaded on his peers in a fiery statement on social media:
“I am disgusted, and deeply disappointed in this whole gross thing. That people I admire, with unarguable talent, would condone this totalitarian fiefdom for…what, a fourth house? A boat? More sneakers?”
So, how much are comedians making? Fired Riyadh comedian Tim Dillon admitted he would’ve earned $375,000, while others could command up to $1.6 million.
On his August 30 podcast, Dillon shrugged off the backlash:
“They're paying me enough to look the other way… Do I have issues with some of the policies towards women, towards the gays … towards the freedom of speech? Well, of course I do, but I believe in my own financial well-being.”
But the Arrested Development actor wasn’t having it:
“Clearly you guys don’t give a shit about what the rest of us think, but how can any of us take any of you seriously ever again? All of your bitching about ‘cancel culture’ and ‘freedom of speech’ and all that shit? Done. You don’t get to talk about it ever again. By now we’ve all seen the contract you had to sign.”
That contract reportedly comes with strict censorship rules. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka shared that she declined an invitation after reading an offer that explicitly prohibited material critical of Saudi Arabia, the royal family, or religious figures.
Cross pushed further:
“I mean, how do you even promote that? ‘From the folks that brought you 9/11. Two weeks of laughter in the desert, don’t miss it!'"
You can view his entire statement below:
My thoughts on the Riyadh Comedy Festival. https://t.co/yRSj3GjwDt pic.twitter.com/6OFZ0hcQsU
— david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) September 29, 2025
He’s not alone. Shane Gillis revealed on his Secret Podcast that he turned down a lucrative offer, saying, “I took a principled stand. You don’t 9/11 your friends.” Marc Maron also mocked the festival in a stand-up set, quipping that it was easy for him to “take the high road” since he hadn’t been invited.
And the awkwardly lovable Office star Zach Woods weighed in on Instagram with his own video critique:
On social media, many users rallied behind Cross, praising him for saying what others in the industry lacked the integrity—and frankly, the guts—to do. Others, however, pointed out the hypocrisy of criticizing Saudi Arabia while overlooking the United States’ own human rights record.
Spoiler alert: it’s not exactly stellar either.
@awinell/Instagram
@jonnycakezzz/Instagram
@godbars/Instagram
@jengrunwald/Instagram
@nadahakeem/Instagram
@mikepiehl/Instagram
@o_smith_68/Instagram
@cesarpena/Instagram
@nicharcourt/Instagram
@digduggan/Instagram
@lizzwinstead/Instagram
@thesauruswins/Instagram
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has rapidly expanded its entertainment industry under Vision 2030. In just a decade, the kingdom has gone from banning concerts to hosting raves and booking stars like Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber. Movie theaters, film festivals, and major sporting events—including the 2034 FIFA World Cup—are now pillars of its global rebrand.
But Joey Shea warns these flashy spectacles are less about reform than distraction. Rather than being remembered as a country that murders dissidents, Saudi Arabia wants to recast itself as a land of concerts, comedy festivals, and international partnerships.
For comedians who once claimed to champion free speech, that punchline lands flat.