Black Comedian Sparks Controversy After Donning 'Whiteface' At NASCAR Event In Viral Video

Comedian Druski, born Andrew Desbordes, just pulled off one of the wildest undercover skits of his career—by rolling up to NASCAR’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway disguised as a white Southern “good ol’ boy.”

The internet wasn’t sure whether to laugh, cringe, or call Black Jesus himself. Because yes, a Black man walked into NASCAR country dressed as a sunburnt, tatted-up caricature of a racing fan, and nobody clocked him .

Prosthetics, fake chest tattoos, mullet wig, a realistic farmer’s tan under some overalls—the man went full Robert Downey Junior if Robert Downey Junior had been cast in Talladega Nights 2: The Whitening.

And to really drive it home, he captioned the video with:

“That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN”

Here’s that random-textured mullet in 4K:

And just like that, social media slid straight into the same old argument: is Druski doing clever satire on race, or just recycling every NASCAR stereotype that Will Ferrell cashed a check on back in 2006?

Some fans praised the guts. Others warned he was racing on bald tires. Was he clowning Southern white culture—or spotlighting how Black men get treated when they dare to “dress Southern Americana?” Depending on who you ask, it’s either satire or Dollar General cosplay with a cheap mullet glued on.

But this isn’t new territory for Druski.

Earlier this year, he introduced “Preston”— a white man who suddenly finds himself embraced in Black spaces. That skit ignited genuine debates about racial boundaries in comedy, double standards over who can say what, and whether stereotypes are ever funny when the punchline lands on the wrong side of history.

You can view the skit below:

Basically, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, except Rachel Dolezal RSVPs. And there’s no wine…

For those just learning about him: Desbordes began with humble roots, dropping out of Georgia Southern University due to severe depression and, like many of us, binge-watching YouTube instead. Influencers like Steve Harvey and Gary Vee encouraged him toward what he should have been doing all along—making people laugh.

By 2017, he was all over Instagram with characters : frat bros, ruthless label executives, sketchy neighbors, and guys you’ve definitely avoided at the gas pump.

He’s described his hustle this way:

“The main thing I learned from those big artists that I went on tour with is work ethic and just having to do it yourself. You know, one day, I always wanted to do my own tour, and I did.”

That grind paid off. Soon, Druski was cameo-ing in music videos for Drake , Lil Yachty, Jack Harlow, Chlöe , and Latto, and flexing on screens big and small—from Grown-ish to House Party to Praise This.

But while his career’s everywhere, his personal life is nowhere. Druski keeps that on lockdown—no partner, no kids, no tabloid fodder. The man has given us more fake record deals at Coulda Been Records than relationship updates.

And when critics called the NASCAR skit too far, he doubled down with another post: Druski puffing a cigarette while James Brown’s " It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World " blasted in the background—a wink and a reminder that the irony is intentional.

You can view the aftermath video below, where Druski questions, “AM I CANCELLED?????”

But things got murkier when comedian Theo Von chimed in. His reaction had fans squinting—some thought he sounded a little too eager, like he was low-key hinting at his own “Blackface” curiosity.

Which… no, just no. We’ve already maxed out our 2025 disasters bingo card.

But you can view the side-eye worthy of a tweet here:

So the question remains: is this comedy doing what comedy does—pushing boundaries, making people uncomfortable, sparking conversations? Or is Druski risking being remembered less as the guy who poked at cultural contradictions and more as the dude who turned NASCAR into his own White Chicks audition tape?

Just like the current political atmosphere, the internet is still debating—and laughing loudly at all the reverse Tropic Thunder jokes:









































Meanwhile, Druski isn’t just creating memes—he’s making serious money moves. He has been the face of campaigns for Bud Light, KFC, Beats, AT&T, Mountain Dew, and even starred in a Google Pixel ad featuring NBA stars.

He also gained equity in Happy Dad Hard Seltzer. In 2023, he launched 4Lifers Entertainment, an umbrella company for tours, merchandise, and digital content. By 2025, he had even released “Coulda Been Love,” a parody dating show on YouTube, which concluded with its own reunion special.

Druski’s hustle is as undeniable as his punchlines. But with every skit, especially ones like NASCAR, he’s speeding the guardrail between satire and stereotype. And right now, the timeline’s still deciding whether he pulled off a victory lap… or just spun out in a Party City mullet.