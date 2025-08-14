Fans Outraged After Makeup Brand Features Controversial Comedian Matt Rife In New Ad Campaign

Content warning: domestic violence, joking about domestic violence

From tasteless and harmful domestic violence jokes on Netflix to becoming the protector for haunted dolls, Matt Rife has been hot in the news lately, but honestly, not all news is good news.

After his recent purchase of Ed and Lorraine Warren's home, which houses the infamous Annabelle doll, some have speculated how long it would take until something went wrong.

With his recent partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics, it seems it didn't take long at all.

The greater issue here isn't that a comedian who tells edgy jokes was in an e.l.f. ad. Even if that seems like a surprising decision, it isn't an inherently bad one. The problem is some of Matt Rife's recent behavior, and the e.l.f. team's decision to hire him anyway.

Back in his 2023 Netflix comedy spotlight show, Rife made a joke about women and domestic violence, specifically that women would not be hurt if they simply did what they were "supposed" to do in the home, like cook and clean.

This ignited concern and rage across Netflix viewers and comedy fans alike, and the flame was restruck with Rife's partnership wtih e.l.f. Cosmetics.

In the ad, Rife plays opposite Heidi N. Closet as "E.l.f.ino and Schmarnes," as an obvious play on the widely publicized "Cellino and Barnes" attorney advertisements. In the e.l.f. video, the pair call out to people who have been "victimized" by expensive and ill-performing products and "injured" by high prices, as well as "red flags" in the makeup industry.

You can watch the video here:

@elfyeah have you fallen victim to overpriced beauty ⁉️ hit our line ☎️ 1-855-COLD-HARD-LASH today to see what your case is worth #elfcosmetics #eyeslipsface #ElfinoandSchmarnes

The word choice was not lost on viewers, and they cited the ad as problematic, based on Rife's past decisions.

Others pointed out that Rife has also complained about his "female fan base" and that he wants more men to follow him, making his partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics all the more confusing.

A few pointed out that this advertisement came on the heels of the American Eagle controversy.

Some decided they could not support a beauty brand who supported Matt Rife.

Popular makeup artist Nikkie Tutorials came forward and said hiring Matt Rife was the final straw for her.

Even Wendy's had to say something.

After all the backlash, e.l.f. Cosmetics issued a statement, seeming to have parted ways with the campaign concept, but with no mention of what would happen in the future regarding Rife.

"You know us, we're always listening and we've heard you."

"This campaign aimed to humorously spotlight beauty injustice. We understand we missed the mark with people we care about in our e.l.f. community."

"While e.l.f.ino & schmarnes closes today, we'll continue to make the case against overpriced beauty."

You can see the statement here:

But for many former e.l.f. fans, it was already too late.

There are countless beauty brands in the world, and there seems to be a new product rolling out every minute of the day, so it stands to reason that a beauty brand would want to remain creative in their advertising and in their partnerships.

But choosing to partner with a controversial individual, and a harmfully controversial one at that, was too low for many of their fans. While their formulas may remain effective, affordable, and widely available, that won't be enough to earn every customer's trust back, "makeup injustice" attorney at their side or not.