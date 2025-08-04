Comedian Matt Rife Just Bought The Haunted Annabelle House—And This Can't End Well

Skip to content

Jason Momoa's New Look Surprises!

Rife announced on social media that he's purchased the house that belonged to demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, which houses the museum of allegedly possessed and cursed items like the Annabelle doll.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 04, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
The years 2024 and 2025 have been full of shocking, eye-bulging, and head-scratching news and rumors, from aliens in the ocean to Annabelle the Doll, made popular by the Conjuring horror movie series, going missing.

The rumor was later proven to be untrue, but interestingly enough, Annabelle now has a new "owner."

Matt Rife, well-known for his edgy stand-up comedy and interactions with audiences, has just announced that he has purchased the Connecticut home and occult museum of OG paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

In addition to owning the home and museum, he is now responsible for guarding and protecting the more than 700 haunted and cursed artifacts throughout the property. Though he does not legally own these, he owns the property and is legally and morally obligated to protect the artifacts.

Rife said:

"I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history."
"This is the most random hobby ever, but it’s so f**king cool, man."

You can see his video announcement here:

Rife also wrote on his Instagram that he was especially interested in appearing alongside the Annabelle doll, who was a leading entity character in the Conjuring and Annabelle films.

"I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection, including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend, Elton Castee!!"
"If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted. You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history."
"Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror, etc."
"We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place."

You can see the announcement here, along with a series of historical Annabelle doll photos.

Some fans thought this was a very, very bad idea.

  @mattrife/Instagram


  @mattrife/Instagram

  @mattrife/Instagram

  @mattrife/Instagram

  @mattrife/Instagram

Other fans found Rife's fascination to be concerning, if not also a red flag.


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

Another concerning element about this, at least for some, is the possibility of a supernatural smackdown because of Rife joking around or doing something potentially "disrespectful."

Relatedly, consider the speculation around Sam & Colby, a popular pair of YouTubers best known for exploring abandoned locales and ghost hunting in "haunted" houses. While visiting the Fort East Martello Museum in Key West, Florida, the pair came face-to-face with Robert the Doll, who is said to be the "most haunted doll in history."

Colby made several jokes and also played "the blinking game" with the doll, only to later feel nauseous. There were suspicions that the doll could make people fill, even fatally so, if he felt like he or his home had been disrespected. Before leaving the location, Brock apologized to the doll.

He was later diagnosed with testicular cancer, and while he has undergone treatment and is now considered cancer-free, some speculate that Robert the Doll had something to do with his illness.

With the whirlwind of rumors and ghost stories surrounding Annabelle, there is no telling what could be stirred up with a comedian like Matt Rife. But at least there will be quite the story to tell.

