Dean Cain Dragged After Bashing 'Woke' Superman And Praising 'Empathetic' Trump

Actor Dean Cain, best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman on Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman—, was criticized after he spoke to Variety about the new "woke" Superman film and his love for President Donald Trump, whom Cain described as "empathetic."

The latest big screen adaptation of the famed superhero comic was directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as the titular superhero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film has received positive reviews and has already grossed hundreds of millions of dollars.

Cain previously suggested on a panel with Piers Morgan that the new film shouldn't be made "woke and crazy." He revealed to Variety that he was disappointed to hear about the film's veiled criticisms toward red-state America via the characters of Ma and Pa Kent and disapproved of the "recurring plot theme that Superman needs to be rescued."

He said:

“James Gunn and his decision to make Ma and Pa Kent the stupid rednecks. That’s a choice. And Superman has to be saved, like, repeatedly?"

"On a movie this size, every decision is a choice made carefully. And [DC Studios co-head] Peter Safran is a Princeton guy, too, a year ahead of me, but he’s never hired me.”

And speaking of Trump, whom Cain met after Cain judged a Miss Universe pageant in 2009, he said:

“I love President Trump. I’ve been friends with him forever. Trump is actually one of the most empathetic, wonderful, generous people you’ll ever meet.”

Those sure are strong words for a man who in recent weeks has made moves to prosecute his political opponents, has torn families apart amid an ongoing nationwide immigration crackdown, and refuses to release the Epstein files, said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Many have criticized Cain for his remarks, noting they say a lot about his own principles.





Cain's words come just weeks after James Gunn, the aforementioned director of the latest Superman film, said that the story of Superman is "the story of America"—a tale that is more relevant than ever considering the ongoing political turmoil in the United States.

Gunn, who hopes the film will help people be "kinder" to each other, said the film "does seem to come at a particular time when people are feeling a loss of hope in other people’s goodness."

Meanwhile, the supposedly "empathetic" Trump was criticized last month after the White House posted an AI-generated movie poster featuring Trump as the Man of Steel. Critics pointed out the absurdity of the image because for decades Superman has served as an allegorical avatar for the virtues of immigration.