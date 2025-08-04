Anthony Hopkins Pokes Fun At Kim Kardashian's New Face Wrap With Hilarious Hannibal Lecter Video

What goes even better with fava beans and a nice chianti than human liver? Kim Kardashian's Skims products, apparently.
Legendary Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has gone viral after donning Kim's new face wrap product in a video referencing his iconic Silence of the Lambs character Hannibal Lecter.
One of the most indelible images from the film is of cannibal serial killer Lecter in a protective mask meant to keep him from biting law enforcement officers' jugulars and whatnot.
In a hilarious Instagram post, Hopkins channeled that Lecter scene but with Kim's new Skims Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, and fans were loving it.
Donning the Skims product, Hopkins did a menacing slow zoom on his face as he gave a review of the face mask.
"Hello, Kim. I'm already feeling 10 years younger."
He then did the bone-chilling slurping sound Lecter gave to Jodie Foster's character Clarice Starling in the Silence of the Lambs when he regaled her with the story of a census taker who's liver he ate "with fava beans and a nice chianti."
At the end of the film, after he's escaped prison, he then calls Starling to tell her he's "having an old friend for dinner."
Hopkins seemed to reference these moments in his caption, in which he wrote:
"Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner."
Gross, discomfiting, nightmare-inducing, bone chilling. But also hilarious.
Hopkins' video had movie fans howling with laughter... with a side of terror.
The Skims face mask is meant to slow signs of aging (supposedly), not to tenderize your face for eating, for the record. But hey, perhaps it does both. What a value!