Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Released A Line Of Underwear With Faux Pubic Hair—And Fans Have Thoughts

Listen, women have been encouraged for decades to remove natural body hair, just to replace it with something more aesthetically appealing.

Shaving off eyebrows just to draw or tattoo them back on in a more pleasing shape or shade immediately comes to mind, but there's also been pressure to transform hair into the latest trending look, to shave or trim body hair, to use dyes or bleach to lessen hair's appearance, and much more.

It seems ironic to go to the trouble of removing the hair just to replace it, but that's clearly not what Kim Kardashian thinks, at least not according to her latest development for her SKIMS line.

In what SKIMS is calling their "most daring panty yet," Kardashian has released a line of micro-thin thongs with faux pubic hair attached on the outside.

In her Instagram Stories, Kardashian shared a photo of a row of micro thongs with dark, faux pubic hair, followed by a video showing the range of options, including a number of different faux hair color shades, textures, and thicknesses.

While chuckling, Kardashian pans over the options and says:

"Aren't they perfect, guys? Different colors, different hair. This is insane!"

But while Kardashian seemed entirely too pleased with herself at this development, most viewers were disturbed and, quite frankly, would not be buying.









Some specifically pointed out the irony of removing hair just to "wear it" instead, arguing that consumers could save a lot of money.









A few even quipped about the sourcing of the hair, questioning if this is what actually happened to Timothée Chalamet, who cut his gorgeous and famous locks for a role.













But there were a rare few who thought that this wasn't the worst idea in the world.





Kardashian is well-known for her interesting choices that defy trends, from her previously questionable release of a seamless face sculpting wrap to her opinions on homework, but this new line of micro thongs might be a leap even for her.

Though some can see why people might want these even if they don't, Kardashian seems convinced that these are the next cool and insane idea. In this weird world, maybe that's why she's a billionaire.