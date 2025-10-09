Skip to content

Fitness Influencer Hit With Backlash After Calling Out Gymgoer For 'Photobombing' Her Workout Video

Timothée Chalamet Just Revealed His New Hairdo—And The Extreme Look Is Dividing Fans

Timothée Chalamet has officially entered his buzzcut era, debuting a freshly shaved head.
Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic via Getty Images

During a promo for his upcoming film Marty Supreme, Chalamet debuted his shaved head—and fans seem to either love it or hate it.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 09, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Fair warning, dear readers: 'Dune' references run rampant in this article.

Someone check on @clubchalamet, because Timmy’s curls have officially gone the way of Arrakis water—extinct. After months of suspiciously heavy hat usage, Timothée Chalamet has finally confirmed what the fandom feared (or thirst-tweeted about) most: the long, luscious locks are gone.

Cue Hans Zimmer’s guttural throat singing and distant wailing woman from the Dune soundtrack.

Rumors started swirling when the Dune star kept appearing everywhere, looking as if he was smuggling state secrets under every hat in Manhattan. From baseball caps to bandanas to beanies—you name it, he wore it, like a lost heir from the House of Atreides on the run from the Harkonnens.

Following months of speculation—including that July getaway with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, where he was spotted rocking a suspiciously tight “don’t-look-at-me-I-lost-my-hair” kerchief—Chalamet finally confirmed his beauty transformation this week.

On Tuesday, he stepped out in New York City wearing a navy half-zip, baggy jeans, brown boots, and his now-infamous denim cap—revealing just enough scalp to send the internet spiraling into a sandstorm.

According to onlookers (and a fandom that could out-rival the Bene Gesserit), the new look probably ties to Dune: Part Three. Because in Dune Messiah, (SPOILER ALERT) Paul Atreides goes through sandstorms, blindness, religious uprisings, and now, apparently, male-pattern suffering.

And we know Timmy’s a commitment king.

As he once told NPR’s All Things Considered while prepping to play Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown:

“I did all the work, like you just described, physicality, behavior-wise. I also put on 20 pounds because, believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy.”

Flash forward to yesterday, when Chalamet dropped a truly unhinged promo for his newest movie, Marty Supreme. It opens with him wearing a ping-pong ball helmet while being pelted with smaller balls with background music declaring—at full volume—“I am the clit commander.”

That’s a bold choice for an Oscar campaign kickoff.

And don’t take my word for it—see the ping-pong pandemonium below:

Now that’s a whole lotta balls.

The actor is already earning rave reviews for his turn as ping-pong prodigy Marty Mauser in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme. The actor even trained for years on set before taking on the role.

Chalamet told The Hollywood Reporter:

“Everything I was working on, it was this secret: I had a table in London while I was making Wonka. On Dune 2, I had a table in Budapest, Jordan. I had a table in Abu Dhabi. I had a table at the Cannes Film Festival for The French Dispatch.”

But beneath the hype (and roughly 87 hats) lies something even buzzier: a freshly shaved noggin. Indeed, the 29-year-old traded in his luscious brown curls for a buzzcut over the summer and officially unveiled it in that October 7 Instagram post.

Needless to say, social media couldn’t decide if it was giving “Messiah chic” or “military buzz gone rogue.”












The 2025 sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme follows a table-tennis dreamer battling disbelief, self-doubt, and apparently gravity.

It’s loosely inspired by the late great Marty Reisman, who authored an autobiography, The Money Player, The Confessions of America's Greatest Table Tennis Player and Hustler, in 1974 and died in 2012—but let’s be so real, no one’s talking about that. They’re too busy staring at Timmy’s shaved scalp, gleaming like a freshly waxed ping-pong ball.

Coming out on Christmas Day, you can watch the gloriously chaotic trailer below:

- YouTubeA24

And with that, we bid farewell to one of Hollywood’s most beloved mops. RIP to the curls that launched a thousand TikToks—you were soft, you were cinematic, and you will be missed.

May you rest forever in the spice-laden sands of Arrakis.

