Timothée Chalamet Sparks Debate After Calling It 'Bleak' To Not Have Kids In New Interview

Another day, another facet to the complex personality of Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune star recently sat for an interview with Vogue for its December 2025 issue, in which, besides promoting upcoming projects, he successfully dodged a question about his relationship with long-time girlfriend Kylie Jenner but managed to make waves with his comments about wanting kids one day.

Chalamet and Jenner—of the Kardashian family—have been dating for nearly 2.5 years, so it was natural for an interviewer to inquire about if there were any plans to make their partnership legal. Chalamet demurred on this matter, saying that, "I just don't have anything to say."

However, he did comment that many of his co-stars are entering different periods of their lives, namely marriage. This conversation naturally brought up the subject of children, which Chalamet was much more firm and forthcoming about. He's got definite plans for kids some day.

All of this might have been a small piece in a larger profile, except for what he said about people who don't want kids.

"Like, holy sh*t. Oh my God. Bleak."

To provide context, he was apparently sitting with a friend and watching an interview, and the person in question was "bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff."

He understands some people simply cannot have children or are not in a position to do that. For everyone else? He believes procreation is the reason we're here.

His thought process stuck in people's minds.

Many people disagreed with his take.

Some folks agreed with his take on procreation, and who wondered why everyone else was so defensive.



Many said kids should be an active choice, not a default life-journey.

Truly a turnaround from his usual presentation to the public.

At the very least, people pointed out, he did get people talking about him.

Chalamet's next appearance will be in late December 2025 in his film Marty Supreme, a sports comedy about a table tennis player.