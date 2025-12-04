Trump Just Added His Name To The Institute Of Peace—And Gavin Newsom Trolled Him With The Perfect Photo

And yes, Neil saw it. And yes, Neil (and the internet) had questions.

It all started last Tuesday, when the 60-year-old reality TV coach attended the first Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza’s Art, starring Harris, Bobby Cannavale, and James Corden. After the show at the Music Box Theatre, Miller shared a carousel of photos praising the performance.

She captioned the post:

“If you truly want to LAUGH OUT LOUD!!! Then go see @artonbway With these incredible comedic actors @nph @j_corden and @bobby_cannavale On tv they are superstars, live on stage - their timing is impeccable, and in person afterward - such gracious kind gentlemen! Thank you for an incredible evening if NY Theater!”

And for those who don’t know, Art is a play about three longtime friends whose relationship implodes over the purchase of a plain white canvas. It asks big questions about perception, vanity, and how far people will go to defend their taste. Truly, nothing captures “perception is subjective” quite like Abby Lee Miller’s Facetuned post.

In her post from two days ago, you can view the photo reel:

And then came the Neil Patrick Harris one.

Dear Reader, this is… whatever happens when Facetune gets too much power:

The image shows Miller beaming beside the How I Met Your Mother star, except Harris appears to have been run through a filter so intense it could blur a diamond. His face is smoothed to a level technology was never built to withstand. I mean, he truly looks like Neil Patrick Harris playing a Sims version of himself.

And even Harris couldn’t resist chiming in. Spotting his own mysteriously moisturized, blurred-to-oblivion face, he jumped into the comments to essentially ask what, exactly, had happened to him.

He took to the comments section with a “What in the Facetune hell is this” reaction:

It’s the kind of question one only asks after a smoothing filter has aged you backward to your Doogie Howser days.

The following day, Miller replied with an explanation :

“Burkitt Lymophona, 10 rounds of invasive chemo & a big birthday — so I’m sticking with the filters! You sir - always look fabulous no matter what!!!”

It was an unexpectedly candid moment amid the chaos. Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2018 and underwent a grueling round of treatment, and has remained cancer-free since 2019. Given that history, it makes sense she might lean on a filter. Still, the internet collectively agreed that maybe the filter didn’t need to vaporize Neil Patrick Harris’s pores entirely.

And in case anyone forgot, this is very much Abby’s thing.

Here is another recent example of her love for facial blurring:

Miller has long embraced filters as part of her personal style, but even fans admitted this one ventured into new territory.

Miller remains one of reality TV’s most polarizing figures, known for her intense coaching style, public feuds, and a personality big enough to power three seasons of Dance Moms on sheer volume alone.

Her night out also arrives during a complicated chapter in her public life. Though best known for Dance Moms, she has spent years navigating controversy, including accusations of racist behavior by former student Nia Sioux.

Miller issued statements at the time, but the allegations remain tied to her legacy. Between that, her 2017 prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud , and her recent health battles, Miller’s relationship with the public is, much like her Instagram filters, blurred.

Within minutes, the photo was making the rounds because no one could quite figure out why Neil Patrick Harris suddenly looked like a Botoxed Victorian child.

In a way, Abby’s post accidentally became the fourth act of Art, proving that nothing tests a friendship quite like a creatively altered face.

While Harris may be joking about his accidental Facetune makeover, he is preparing for a busy professional season. The actor has recently returned to Broadway for Art and is actively developing several stage and screen projects, including a new adaptation of The Magic Misfits . In short, Harris is busy, blessed, and hopefully now aware of Abby Lee Miller’s filter presets.

As for Art, critics and audiences have praised the chemistry between the show’s three stars. Harris, Cannavale, and Corden deliver with Reza’s rapid-fire humor, earning early reviews for “sharp timing” and “beautiful chaos.” But no matter how the revival fares this season, it is now permanently linked to something far more memorable: Abby Lee Miller’s Instagram feed.

In the end, Harris seemed to take the whole thing with good humor, fans were delighted by the surrealism of it all, and Abby… well, Abby kept the filter.