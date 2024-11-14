'Full House' Star Dave Coulier Reveals Stage 3 Cancer Diagnosis In Poignant New Interview

Full House actor Dave Coulier shared the devastating news of his stage 3 cancer diagnosis in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show.

The 65-year-old stand-up comic and actor is famous for playing "Uncle" Joey Gladstone in the beloved family sitcom Full House from 1987 to its cancellation in 1995. He reprised the role in the 2016 spin-off series Fuller House.



On Wednesday, Coulier exclusively revealed on Today that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that starts with the formation of malignant cells in the lymphatic system.

"It has been a roller coaster ride for sure," he said of the three surgeries and chemo treatments he's had within five weeks since the diagnosis.



Coulier said he first noticed symptoms just over a month ago when he got a cold. Things progressed quickly from there.

Within a week of falling ill, he noticed a lump the size of a "golf ball" in his groin.

Doctors were concerned about the rapid growth and ordered advanced imaging and eventually suggested they either remove it or get a biopsy.

To which Coulier suggested, “Well, why don’t we just remove it and biopsy it at the same time?’”

Three days later, doctors confirmed he had B-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops in B-lymphocytes, according to the American Cancer Society.

To determine what the staging was for his type of cancer, doctors took a bone marrow sample.

Said Coulier:



“They wanted to see if (the cancer had) moved on to any major organs or my blood or bones or anything."

"That was pins and needles for a few days because I didn’t know what stage it was or if it had progressed.”

At one point while awaiting results, the actor recalled making peace with his mortality if his prognosis was grave.



“I told Melissa I don’t know why, but I (am) OK with whatever the news (is) going to be no matter how devastating," he recalled of his conversation with his wife, photographer and producer Melissa Bring.

"I can’t explain where that came from,” he said. “I’ve had an incredible life. I’ve had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I’m OK if this is the end of the journey.”

When Kotb asked what his prognosis was, Coulier said that the bone marrow sample indicated that the cancer hadn't spread and his curability rate increased to above 90%. "It's very treatable," he said.

Fans showed they were there for their favorite Uncle Joey.

























Coulier continued:



“When I have to rest, I listen to my body, and when I need to step on the gas pedal, I do that."

“If I can help someone who’s watching today get an early screening, a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate exam―go do it. Because for me, early detection meant everything.”

He doubled down on this, sharing a clip of his interview and captioning it with a message encouraging everyone to stay on top of their health status with regular checkups.

"I’m sending so much love to all of you and encouraging you to get a Breast Exam, Colonoscopy, Prostate exam," wrote Coulier, adding:



"Early detection can mean all the difference in the world for your health."







Coulier pulled inspiration from family members who've struggled with cancer.

In a separate interview with People magazine, the Detroit native shared:

“I lost my mom to breast cancer. I lost my sister Sharon to breast cancer. She was 36 years old. I lost my niece, Shannon. She was 29 years old."

“I saw what those women in my family went through, and I thought to myself, ‘If I can be just 1/10th of a percent as strong as they were, then I'm going to be just fine."

Coulier added he was fighting cancer alongside his older sister, Karen, by leaning into their shared sense of humor.

"My sister was a registered nurse, and so she's seen this from different optics than I have,” he explained.

“She's been so supportive and she's funny. So we're making jokes about this."

"One of my jokes is in four short weeks I've gone from a Virgo to a Cancer. I'm a huge hockey fan. So when they said ‘You've got NHL,’ I thought, ‘I finally made it to the NHL.’"

Coulier talked more about his cancer journey since the first of six chemotherapy treatments.



“I have my good days. I have my bad days," he said.



"Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there's other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy. I actually skated yesterday with some friends here in Detroit."



"We just went and skated around and shot pucks, and it was wonderful just to be out there doing something that I love and just trying to stay focused on all the great stuff that I have in my life.”

















One thing he's looking forward to is becoming a grandfather. He and his ex-wife Jayne Modean have a 33-year-old son, Luc, who with his wife Alex are expecting a baby boy in March.



“I’ve got to teach him how to play hockey,” Coulier said.



Doctors informed Coulier that he is expected to be in “full remission” by next February.

