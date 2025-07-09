Skip to content

Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls X Platform A 'Poison' And 'Theatre' After Social Media Hiatus

School Principal Goes Viral After Cameras Catch His Sweet Interactions With Students

@zbauermaster/Instagram

Zac Bauermaster, who is the principal at an elementary school in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, shared a video of his adorable interactions with young students, reminding his Instagram followers that "hallways are for relationship building."

By Joanna EdwardsJul 09, 2025
A Pennsylvania school teacher has had a video of him at work go viral, for positive reasons only.

Zac Bauermster, an elementary school principal in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, shared a video to his Instagram that was a montage of hallway security footage moments of him high-fiving, hip-bumping, hugging, and otherwise celebrating the children under his care with enthusiasm for each one.

Bauermaster, who had been a teacher and online learning administrator before his current role, has created other moments of positivity for his students. For example, students who demonstrate their own kindness and encouragement towards others are invited for a monthly "Protein with the Principal," in which they get together to celebrate and chow down on some...eggs?

He joked:

“You’d be surprised at how many kids like hard-boiled eggs."

In all seriousness, Bauermaster clarified in an interview with People why this sort of interaction was so important.

“My goal as a principal is to create a school where kids want to be, a place that staff want to be as well, and then a place that families trust and are proud to send their kids."

His actions must be working, because a recent survey of students in his school showed that most of the students had a least one trusted adult in their lives, a statistic that is sadly untrue for many schoolchildren around the world.

Bauermaster seemed aware that for many kids, school might be their only opportunity to have one of those trusted adults.

“For many kids, the safest, most secure place they have is at school, and that's certainly a goal of mine and the staff to provide that for kids."

People loved the wholesome interactions.

  @pindypiedoe/Instagram

  @nikki_b_68/Instagram

  @thepositivemirror/Instagram

  @52navyblue/Instagram

It's teachers like this that you remember long after you're out of school.

  @mami.ckt/Instagram

  @reconkitten/Instagram

  @rocket_mgmt/Instagram

  @restoratats/Instagram

  @historythatsuseful/Instagram

It's a lot of work to stay so positive with the children in your care.

  @keahi.jolley/Instagram

Families provide media releases at the beginning of each school year. We'd love to see Bauermaster's methods studied—and spread to other schools!

