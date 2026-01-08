Trump Roasted After Berating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer For Making Him Look 'Heavy'

Welch opened the segment with her familiar greeting to the audience , welcoming “Patriots, gaytriots, theytriots, Blacktriots and browntriots,” she said, before Sullivan punctuated the intro with her now-signature bald-eagle screech aimed squarely at anyone committed to making other people miserable.

In the TikTok clip, Welch explained that the next segment was being highlighted as “one of the best listener voice memos of 2025,” before playing the now-viral message.

The caller didn’t waste time easing in:

“I cannot thank these alpha MAGA people enough…”

If you’re new here, the clip came from the podcast’s listener voice memos—a recurring segment where fans call in with petty grievances, political venting, and whatever they’ve officially had it with that week.

And before you raise that beautifully plucked eyebrow of yours, the listener clarified:

“You don’t understand, the more they bi**h, the more they complain, the more they whine, the stupider they look, the dumber they look, the more alpha they look… in putting women down, it has caused a massive growth in the late-in-life lesbian community.”

So, not a thank-you exactly—more of a passive-aggressive, deeply satisfied humblebrag. The listener went on to argue that alpha-male MAGA culture has “dried up more straight women’s vaginas than any movement on the planet,” she said.

She added:

“It has opened more doors for these late-life lesbians, more than ever known possible. I thank these MAGA whiners.”

So, if MAGA leaves behind any kind of legacy at all, it may be this: an increase in late-blooming lesbians . Frankly, this voice memo belongs in the future Smithsonian Make America Gay Again wing.

And needless to say, Welch and Sullivan were in full hysterics at that point. The listener ended her message by joking that all she has to do now is “hold the door open,” and newcomers to lesbianism will take it from there.

Many viewers in the TikTok comment section agreed that the memo felt perfectly calibrated for 2025—a year defined by political exhaustion and capitulation, moral disappointment, cultural whiplash, and a desperate search for humor wherever possible.

Welch, a former Bravo reality television star turned left-wing political commentator, has carved out a second act far removed from the glossy constraints of reality TV. She previously appeared on Sweet Home Oklahoma (2017) and its follow-up, Sweet Home (2018) , before pivoting fully into political commentary.

Alongside Sullivan, she launched I’ve Had It in 2022 , rejecting the brand-safe chatter and skittishness in favor of blunt honesty, cathartic outrage, and speaking truth to power.

The show’s guest list has ranged from Peloton instructors and reality stars to drag queens and political heavyweights. During the 2024 election year, Welch and Sullivan booked appearances from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , Kamala Harris , and Barack Obama , transforming the everyday grievances into the bookends of an unfiltered political program for progressive and liberal voices.

And after Donald Trump won a second term, the show’s tone sharpened to meet the moment . When Rahm Emanuel appeared this spring and dismissed the party’s advocacy for trans people as “nuts,” while attempting a rehearsed jab about “kitchen table issues” versus “bathroom issues,” Welch felt an immediate reaction.

The epic moment can be seen here:

In the aftermath, Welch described the moment bluntly:

“I just went bananas. I physically felt what he was doing—how opportunistic it was, how inauthentic it was, and how insincere it was. But most importantly, how dangerous it was.”

In September, Welch and Sullivan took their partnership offline, flying to Los Angeles to host an event celebrating 107 Days , Harris’s memoir about her failed campaign.

If viral voice memos like this one are any indication, I’ve Had It isn’t slowing down—it’s getting louder, bolder, and even more unapologetic. The podcast is available on major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, and YouTube, where episodes are often accompanied by video.