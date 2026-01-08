Trump Roasted After Berating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer For Making Him Look 'Heavy'

On Tuesday as MAGA Republican President Donald Trump addressed House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, he gave a special shout out to one of the press photographers present.
Trump pointed out New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning Doug Mills.
The president told his audience, during his hour-and-a-half speech:
"Pulitzer Prize! Pulitzer Prize! He got one for the bullet. He had the bullet."
Trump was referring to the alleged assassination attempt in Pennsylvania during his 2024 presidential campaign when he was allegedly shot in the ear. Mills' photographs showed the bullet whizzing past Trump’s head—without any blood spray—from the opposite side
Trump continued, gesturing to the photographers in front of him, then the journalists at the back, then the photographers again:
"But he got—how many Pulitzer Prizes? Three Pulitzer Prizes. All talented guys. These are great guys."
"I don’t like the people back there. These are the ones that take the pictures."
Trump then added directly to Mills:
"Make me look thin for a change, Doug. You are making me look a little heavy. I’m not happy about it."
You can watch the moment here:
People were less than sympathetic to Trump's plight—especially since the POTUS called a reporter "piggy."
The White House reported to the public in April 2025 that Trump is 6'3" and weighs 224lbs. The vital statistics were heavily mocked at the time.
But over the past year, pundits have noted Trump losing weight and looking more "gaunt."
It's not "thin," but it's not "heavy" either.